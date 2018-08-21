Business

Sapa wants to suspend US chicken import quota

21 August 2018 - 16:30 Joe Bavier
Picture: ISTOCK
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) has taken legal action to force the government to suspend a quota that excludes imports of US poultry from SA’s antidumping tariff.

The decision by Sapa was a response to the Trump administration’s decision to include SA among countries subject to increased US tariffs on their aluminium and steel exports.

The chair of Sapa’s broiler organisation, Marthinus Stander, said the tariffs violated the agreement that established the tariff in 2015.

Reuters

