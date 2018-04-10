Avian flu outbreak feared in coming winter

The South African Poultry Association says the effect of the deadly avian flu, which rocked the industry in 2017, could lead to less investment, job losses and loss of export markets.

The association said it was bracing for another outbreak this winter.

"Apart from direct financial losses due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza causing high mortalities, mass culling, the increased cost of heightened biosecurity, loss of fertile eggs and loss in egg income, other consequences are expected to follow," the association said in a report distributed on Monday.

"These could include less investment, job losses, loss of export markets, higher retail egg prices and reduced per capita egg consumption."

In March the Department of Environmental Affairs confirmed the spread of H5N8 avian flu to African penguins along the coast of the Western Cape, particularly Boulders Beach. There are fears this could affect poultry farms in coastal areas.

The association told MPs recently the culling of birds to contain the outbreak of avian flu had resulted in a loss of R954m.

Cheap imports — especially from the EU — had contributed to the industry’s distress.

There are fears the avian flu outbreak could weaken investor appetite in the poultry industry, which will reduce its chances of making a full recovery.

Furthermore, the local sector is concerned that South African poultry products might be seen as less desirable by other countries after the 2017 avian flu outbreak. In 2017 poultry exports amounted to 62,842 tonnes; a 15.1% decrease from the previous year.

In 2017 Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana said his department had, on behalf of the poultry industry, sent market-access requests to the EU, the Gulf countries and Angola, Kenya, Swaziland, Tanzania and Uganda. Requests had also gone to Hong Kong and Singapore in South Asia.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za