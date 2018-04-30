The hot topics in SA’s changing political and economic landscape

Youth employment, entrepreneurship and the use of technology to promote inclusive growth will be hot topics of discussion at The Directors Event, SA’s biggest board meeting.

Now in its fourth year, The Directors Event is presented by the Sunday Times in association with JSE-listed financial services group MMI Holdings, the holding company for a diverse portfolio of companies including Momentum and Metropolitan.

As SA’s best-selling weekend newspaper — and part of Tiso Blackstar’s media stable — the Sunday Times delivers a highly focused discussion programme, which attracts participation from the country’s most prominent business and government leaders, and an audience of 300 “board member” delegates.

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor, and chairperson of the ANC subcommittee on economic transformation Enoch Godongwana will present the perspectives of the government during their round-table discussions.

Chief marketing officer of MMI Holdings Nontokozo Madonsela says: “Through our portfolio of companies, as well as our investments in communities, MMI serves a broad range of people and businesses in our society. We are therefore intensely aware of the role we must play in improving the lives of all South Africans. We are heeding the President’s call to lend a hand in addressing our challenges.

“We are saying count us in. The Directors Event discussions go to the heart of the issues we face as a nation. We believe this platform creates a space where constructive dialogue between the public and private sectors can take place with the aim of putting forward concrete solutions that can positively contribute to improving the socioeconomic conditions of our country”.

The Directors Event programme is tailored for corporates, SMEs, educators, and nonprofit organisations that are serious about turning SA’s socioeconomic crisis around.