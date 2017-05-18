New development bank will unite three housing finance institutions

A new human settlements development bank that amalgamates three development finance institutions involved in housing finance, is due to be launched on Friday.

The three are the Rural Housing Loan Fund, the National Housing Finance Corporation and the National Urban Reconstruction and Housing Agency

The launch will set in motion the operational integration of the three entities. Systems, personnel and products will be amalgamated.

The director-general of the Department of Human Settlements, Mbulelo Tshangana, said at a media briefing on Thursday that the department did not want to hold back the operational integration pending the promulgation of the legislation (the Human Settlements Development Bank Bill).

Tshangana, who spoke before Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who delivered her budget vote speech in the National Assembly, was optimistic that Parliament would pass the bill by September.

He said the bank was intended to cater for a wide range of market segments but primarily those who earned less than R240,000 per year.

End-users, developers and projects would be among those funded. The development bank would not be competing with private-sector banks.

Sisulu said the Treasury had been pushing for the amalgamation of the three development finance institutions for the last six years as the duplication did not make sense.

She said the bank would play a critical role in financing the department’s large "catalytic projects", which are undertaken by the government in partnership with the private sector.

The department plans to roll out 46 of these catalytic projects countrywide, and the dedicated bank would assist with this.

Sisulu said there was often a disjunction between the department’s and the commercial banks’ understanding of collateral. The bank would be able to determine the collateral requirements and allow entrepreneurs to get a better deal.

The time it takes for the government to pay contractors has sometimes bankrupted them, and they would be able to get capital from the bank to continue with their work.