JPMorgan chases plan to sell home loans directly to clients

Chase plans to launch advertising featuring Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of the popular Property Brothers reality shows. It is also in the process of boosting its mortgage lending force by 10%, upgrading its loan-making software and jazzing up its smartphone app with more mortgage account tools.

Fewer than one in 10 existing Chase customers with home loans got them directly from Chase, a situation consumer banking chief Gordon Smith recently described as "terrible".

"It is time to go after the opportunity we have with our own customers," Mike Weinbach, the bank’s mortgage chief, said in a recent interview.

JPMorgan Chase is not the only major bank that is restless after having stepped back from the US mortgage market in the aftermath of the housing crisis of the past decade.

At Bank of America, executives say they are no longer content with fewer than two in 10 of their customers with mortgage loans having borrowed from their bank.

Mortgage companies such as Quicken, Caliber and loanDepot.com scooped up much of the business from battered banks.

JPMorgan’s $31bn cost of 13 mortgage-related legal settlements was second only to Bank of America’s $71bn, according to data collected by bank analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Still, JPMorgan’s mortgage retreat stands out because the bank has used its scale and financial strength to gobble up market share in many other businesses, from credit cards and deposit-taking to commercial lending.

In backing away, JPMorgan saw its market share of conventional mortgages that are small enough to be resold to government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac fall by half, according to data from Inside Mortgage Finance. Its share of all mortgage loans made directly by lenders fell to 2.8% in 2016 from 12.6% in 2011.

Logically, it should be close to Chase’s 8.3% of share of retail deposits, said Guy Cecala, CEO of Inside Mortgage Finance.

Jumbo Misses

Chase opted to go after better-off borrowers who took out so-called jumbo loans in excess of the Fannie and Freddie limit, which then was $417,000 in most parts of the US. In 2016, jumbos were 49% of all loans Chase made, up from 14% in 2013.

But jumbos account for only 18% of US mortgages. By turning from bigger parts of the market, JPMorgan was hurting its wider consumer franchise.

That could be costly if it persists. Customers without Chase mortgages were twice as likely to leave as those who had them from the bank, Weinbach said. And cheque and savings account customers who get their home loans from Chase tend to add to their deposits.

Management’s effort to swing back may already be bearing fruit. Last week, JPMorgan said it made $9bn of home loans directly to customers in the first quarter, 3% more than in the same period a year earlier.

Chase’s shift comes amid cross-currents in the US mortgage market. The latest wave of loans for refinancing is abating as interest rates rise. That has reduced revenue across the industry.