New study measures the effects of late payment on small businesses

The Xero research, which was released in Cape Town on Thursday, highlights that small business owners spend 1.3 days per month chasing invoices, with the average invoice paid 10 days late. The worst affected sector is healthcare, where businesses spend 2.6 days a month chasing invoices, followed by manufacturing and utilities, and architecture, engineering and building at 1.5 days each. Port Elizabeth businesses are the most affected (1.5 days), ahead of those based in Johannesburg (1.1 days).

Xero surveyed 517 small businesses across SA with between 1-20 employees.

The research also reveals that:

• Late payments have caused cash flow issues for 32% of respondents, while 18% blame them for reduced morale and 16% feel late payments result in reduced productivity.

• The main factors believed to be responsible for late payments include the fact that customers are waiting for payments themselves (24%), customers are disorganised and cannot track their payables (23%) and that customers have set internal payment terms for paying invoices, regardless of supplier terms (23%).

Late in 2016 Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe told Parliament that the Cabinet had agreed "to take a harder line" on departments that did not adhere to the payment of suppliers on time. State officials who fail to pay suppliers and service providers within 30 days will now be guilty of misconduct.

The Cabinet recently approved the establishment of a special unit to tackle invoice backlogs. The unit will be located in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, which will work with the Treasury and the Department of Public Service and Administration. Its mandate includes investigating late payment or failure to pay invoices, identifying the causes of this, and facilitating and instituting misconduct proceedings to ensure there are consequences. It will also support or intervene where there is continuous noncompliance.