Achieving diversity of suppliers is a win-win

"We have identified and engaged with several strategic partners to work together on initiatives and interventions that advocate for a different and more sustainable approach to addressing BEE, particularly in the area of procurement reform. Fundamental to this approach is delivering tangible results that demonstrate the business case, value and impact of strategies such as supplier diversity."

In line with its memorandum of understanding with the Department of Trade and Industry, the council is engaging several stakeholders to help identify specific and effective initiatives that they will implement in partnership over the next three years.

The council has also launched an aggressive communication campaign to create awareness about its work. These initiatives will be supported by the council’s capacity-building products.

"The environment for growing your businesses is now more conducive than ever before," Joseph says.

"But being a black-owned business is in itself not a competitive advantage. The onus is up to you to take advantage of this situation by differentiating your value proposition in a way that positions your business to access and service such opportunities ahead of your competitors including other black businesses. Be careful not to overpromise and underdeliver since your success is the reference point for the success of many other promising black businesses," he says.

The council has 25 corporate members and 335 certified suppliers, with total procurement spending at the end of 2014 of R171m.

Buhle Moyo of The Hope Factory, an enterprise and supplier development nonprofit company, says: "At the core of B-BBEE is an acknowledgement that all sectors of the economy can and need to work together to address the economic challenges of unemployment, extreme poverty and high levels of inequality that exist as a result of our past.

"BEE provides one such platform where the government has provided a framework on how all companies, irrespective of size and turnover, can interact to stimulate economic activity and growth to the benefit of all citizens."

But when BEE first emerged, it received criticism for benefiting only a few elite individuals with political connections. Moyo cites a few instances where BEE has not gone well — top of mind being "fronting issues" and instances in which black people are appointed as senior executives, given fancy offices and benefits but little authority.

"On the review of this legislation, an effort was made to have broader impact on black communities and organisations at various levels, and ‘preferential’ community segments and groupings were identified as priority," she says.

"Many black-owned businesses now have an opportunity to be developed into sustainable businesses through enterprise development interventions coming off a BEE platform."

Many communities now receive broad and positive effect through initiatives such as skills development for youth. This is because companies use their socioeconomic development programmes, often part of their corporate social responsibility efforts, to achieve more than just BEE points.

"What started for many as a compliance issue is turning into a transformational approach, where we are seeing greater concern for impact on communities and job creation." Moyo says.

"Utilising BEE as a platform, progressive companies are now in a position to monitor, measure, and evaluate their interventions on communities they impact.

"This speaks to their good corporate citizenry and sustainable development goals."

