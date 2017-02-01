How the taxman could save small businesses
SARS could make life easier for SMEs by giving them the same breaks that government departments and public entities get, and taxing them on cash in hand
Cash-flow troubles are a major contributor to small business failures. One simple way to reduce this risk is to allow small businesses to use a cash basis of taxation. This would also reduce their tax compliance risks.
Currently provincial government departments, municipalities, public authorities, water boards, public benefit organisations and even the SABC are allowed to use a cash basis, irrespective of their size.
However, only sole owners and partnerships with a turnover of less than R2.5m are allowed to use the cash basis of accounting.
Incorporated small businesses are left out in the cold, while public authorities, government departments and municipalities reap the cash flow benefits of accounting on a cash basis, without any limitations on output tax.
Sole owners and partnerships are obliged to declare output tax (value-added tax, or VAT, on their sales that must be paid over to the South African Revenue Service) on the invoice basis for supplies exceeding R100,000.
With the cash method, income is recorded only when the business has the cash in hand, and expenses are recorded only once the cash leaves the bank account.
With the accrual (or invoice) method, income is recorded on the date of the sale and not when it is actually received. Expenses are recorded on the day they are incurred, and not when they are actually paid for.
In the past several requests have been made for small businesses to be allowed to use the cash base method instead of the accrual method.
The South African Institute of Tax Professionals (SAIT) again raised the need for small businesses to elect to use a cash basis of taxation in submissions to the Treasury and the Davis Tax Committee.
According to SAIT CEO Keith Engel, many small-business owners focus on cash flow rather than profits in managing their businesses.
"When these businesses prepare their annual financial statements for tax return purposes, they often base their calculations on their bank statements as they do not have proper accounting systems in place to perform accrual accounting."
This increases their compliance risks and could land them in hot water with the Revenue Service because they have inadvertently not accounted for income that is due, but has not yet been received. The same goes for expenses incurred, but not yet paid for.
Engel says the lack of a cash-base tax system for income tax is closely linked to the lack of a comprehensive cash-base system for VAT.
Victor Terblanche, MD at consultancy firm VAT IT, says small businesses that are not on a cash-base system are, in effect, "financing bad payers".
The small business must collect and pay the output VAT (tax levied on the goods or services) to SARS even if it has not been paid for the goods or services.
"Government can take as long as two years to pay for tenders. Even large, private firms often take as long as 90 to 120 days to make payments to small companies," Terblanche says.
He says a small business can comfortably show turnover of R15m, but is left with a small profit once all stock, labour and other costs have been accounted for.
"If that company pays its output VAT on sales, yet struggles to get payment from its debtors, it is in great danger of not meeting its own payment commitments. The end result is a company closing its doors."
Engel said in his submission to the Davis committee that many small and medium-sized businesses continued to come under pressure from the formalities of the invoice-based, or accrual, VAT system.
"This mismatch of invoice compared to payment creates severe hardship and often threatens business viability," he says. Accrual is more accurate from a financial management perspective, he says. However, small businesses lack resources to get adequate systems in place.
There should be a choice for small businesses that want to use the cash accounting method. "Most advanced tax systems fully allow the cash method for individuals and smaller entities," he says.
Terblanche proposes the inclusion of companies in the cash-base accounting system. He also proposes an increase in the qualifying monetary threshold from R2.5m to at least R10m. The threshold has not been adjusted since 1991, when the VAT Act was introduced.
There has been no response from the Treasury on this proposal for the 2017 budget. Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will deliver the budget on February 22.
