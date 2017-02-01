How the taxman could save small businesses

Cash-flow troubles are a major contributor to small business failures. One simple way to reduce this risk is to allow small businesses to use a cash basis of taxation. This would also reduce their tax compliance risks.

Currently provincial government departments, municipalities, public authorities, water boards, public benefit organisations and even the SABC are allowed to use a cash basis, irrespective of their size.

However, only sole owners and partnerships with a turnover of less than R2.5m are allowed to use the cash basis of accounting.

Incorporated small businesses are left out in the cold, while public authorities, government departments and municipalities reap the cash flow benefits of accounting on a cash basis, without any limitations on output tax.

Sole owners and partnerships are obliged to declare output tax (value-added tax, or VAT, on their sales that must be paid over to the South African Revenue Service) on the invoice basis for supplies exceeding R100,000.

With the cash method, income is recorded only when the business has the cash in hand, and expenses are recorded only once the cash leaves the bank account.

With the accrual (or invoice) method, income is recorded on the date of the sale and not when it is actually received. Expenses are recorded on the day they are incurred, and not when they are actually paid for.

In the past several requests have been made for small businesses to be allowed to use the cash base method instead of the accrual method.

The South African Institute of Tax Professionals (SAIT) again raised the need for small businesses to elect to use a cash basis of taxation in submissions to the Treasury and the Davis Tax Committee.

According to SAIT CEO Keith Engel, many small-business owners focus on cash flow rather than profits in managing their businesses.

"When these businesses prepare their annual financial statements for tax return purposes, they often base their calculations on their bank statements as they do not have proper accounting systems in place to perform accrual accounting."

This increases their compliance risks and could land them in hot water with the Revenue Service because they have inadvertently not accounted for income that is due, but has not yet been received. The same goes for expenses incurred, but not yet paid for.