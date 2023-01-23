Beirut port blast probe resumes

Signs of inflation softening, falls in commodity prices and the easing of China’s Covid restrictions have raised hopes that a global economic downturn may not be as severe as feared
The power crisis is one result of the corrupt governance South Africans have been subjected to for decades by an unaccountable ANC
The president says government has committed to a mix of coal, gas, hydro, wind, sun, nuclear and biogas
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Confederation of British Industry says prime minister must respond to green investment subsidies in US and EU
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
Beirut — The judge investigating the August 2020 Beirut port explosion has resumed his work after the probe was frozen for more than one year, Lebanese media reported and a judicial source said on Monday.
The investigation into the explosion that killed 220 people and shattered Beirut has been derailed by political resistance from ruling factions and legal challenges against the lead investigator judge Tarek Bitar.
The judicial source said Bitar had resumed his work based on a legal study that challenged the basis upon which it was frozen. It was not immediately clear who had prepared the study.
The probe was thrown into complete paralysis in early 2022 due to the retirement of judges from a court that must rule on several complaints against Bitar, submitted by officials he has sought to question, before he can continue.
The explosion, one of the most powerful non-nuclear blasts on record, was caused by hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been unloaded at the port in 2013.
Bitar has sought to question senior politicians, including parliament speaker Nabih Berri’s Amal Movement, Hassan Diab — prime minister at the time of the blast — and top security official Maj-Gen Abbas Ibrahim.
All of them, including former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeaiter, have denied wrongdoing and said Bitar does not have the power to quiz them, arguing they have immunity.
The powerful Shiite group Hezbollah, several of whose allies are among those Bitar wants to question, has also opposed him.
Reuters
Beirut port blast probe resumes
Lead investigator resumes work after probe was derailed by political resistance
