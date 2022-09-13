×

World / Middle East

Cholera outbreak poses serious threat in Syria, says UN

13 September 2022 - 11:09 Timour Azhari and Kinda Makieh
A Syrian flag flutters in Damascus, Syria. File photo: REUTERS/AlLI HASHISHO
Beirut/Damascus — A cholera outbreak in several regions of Syria presents “a serious threat to people in Syria and the region”, the UN representative in the country said, calling for an urgent response to contain its spread.

The outbreak is believed to be linked to irrigation of crops using contaminated water and people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates river which bisects Syria from the north to the east, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator Imran Riza said.

The widespread destruction of national water infrastructure after more than a decade of war means much of the Syrian population is reliant on unsafe water sources.

Richard Brennan, regional emergency director of the World Health Organization (WHO) eastern Mediterranean region, said the agency had recorded eight deaths from the disease since August 25: six in Aleppo in the north and two in Deir al-Zor in the east.

“This is the first confirmed cholera outbreak in recent years. The geographic spread gives cause for concern and so we have to move fast,” Brennan said.

The outbreak is centred in the northern Aleppo region, where more than 70% of a total 936 suspected cases have been recorded, and Deir al-Zor where more than 20% were registered. A smaller number of suspected cases have been recorded in Raqqa, al-Hasaka, Hama and Lattakia.

The number of confirmed cholera cases is 20 in Aleppo, four in Lattakia and two in Damascus.

Before the recent cholera outbreak, the water crisis had caused an increase in diseases such as diarrhoea, malnutrition and skin conditions in the region, according to the WHO.

Brennan said the WHO was appealing to donors to increase funding as the organisation was already dealing with a number of cholera outbreaks in the region, including in Pakistan where floods have worsened a pre-existing outbreak.

“We need to scale up surveillance and testing capacity. Efforts are under way to truck clean water to the communities most affected,” he said.

Reuters

Tribal spies in Syria help guide US drone strikes

Sheitaat tribesmen exact revenge on holed-up Islamic State militants
World
5 hours ago

Israel says ‘high probability’ Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by its forces

The Al Jazeera journalist's death in May while covering an Israeli military operation sparked outrage
World
1 week ago

Sadr calls for calm as worst violence in years grips Baghdad

At least 22 people killed in clashes in Iraq’s capital
World
1 week ago
