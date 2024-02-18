National

SANDF names soldiers killed in DRC attack

Three wounded soldiers are still recovering in hospital

18 February 2024 - 20:49
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Two soldiers killed at an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been named.

Capt Simon Mkhulu Bobe and Lance Corporal Irven Thabang Semono died last Wednesday when a mortar landed inside the base.

Three wounded soldiers are still recovering in hospital.

Bobe and Semono, from 1 South African Infantry Battalion, were deployed with 2 South African Infantry Battalion when they died.

South African soldiers, who were preparing a camp, did not have the necessary support. They did not have the intended G5 guns, drones or mortar groups to protect them. President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied claims that they were ill-equipped.

A lieutenant in the special forces was also injured in an incident and flown to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria, the publication reported. An SA Air Force (SAAF) Oryx helicopter was recently shot at over the DRC leaving the pilot and a medic injured, the Financial Mail reports.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said details about the memorial and funeral services for the two soldiers would be communicated soon.

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise, deputy defence minister Thabang Makwetla, acting secretary for defence Thobekile Gamede and SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya extended condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased and wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE

