Fashion book fronted by acid attack survivor Patricia Lefranc highights awareness

Lefranc features in a new campaign by Rankin and Acid Survivors Trust International, seeking to raise awareness about the effects of acid violence

22 January 2024 - 09:37
by Johnny Cotton and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Belgian Patricia Lefranc, victim and survivor of an acid attack in 2009, poses for Reuters at the launch of a new campaign by charity Acid Survivors Trust International. File photot: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Nivelles, Belgium/London — Sitting at her home in the Belgian town of Nivelles, acid attack survivor and campaigner Patricia Lefranc flicks through a sleek book of pictures of her shoot by British fashion photographer Rankin.

In one, she holds a photo of herself before the devastating 2009 attack by a former boyfriend. Others show her in different poses throughout the lookbook, a photo catalogue typically used by fashion brands.

“I have learnt to see myself after [the attack]. If I had seen this photo of myself five or six years ago, I would have been in tears,” Lefranc said.

“It’s going to sound harsh to say it but I’ve learnt [to live with] this ugliness. It’s me.”

Lefranc features in a new campaign by Rankin and charity Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTi) seeking to raise awareness about the devastating effects of acid violence and the geographical correlation between industry use of corrosives, namely in fashion and textiles, and the frequency of attacks.

“Areas that were impacted by acid violence in countries such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan are those areas where there's a large industrial fashion base,” ASTi executive director Jaf Shah said.

“The lookbook is an advocacy tool designed to raise awareness and encourage companies to take action to help prevent attacks by introducing stricter controls around corrosive substances that have been weaponised by predominantly men against women.”

He said the lookbook's target audience were senior executives working in the fashion industry.

As well as portraits of Lefranc, the “Tear Couture” lookbook focuses on countries with textile industries and acid attacks that have occurred there.

Shah said at least 10,000 acid attacks occur each year around the world, but underreporting remains a big issue.

“Very few countries have acid attacks as a specific offence so we don’t really know the total number of attacks occurring globally,” he said.

Lefranc’s since jailed attacker, who she says harassed her after she split with him, had posed as a delivery man when he doused her with acid.

“I was crawling on my arms, I couldn’t walk, and I saw that my arm was melting like an aspirin and I said to myself ‘You’re dying here’,” she said.

The mother of three, whose face and body are laced with scars, spent three months in a coma after the attack and has undergone over 100 operations.

“I simply said to myself, ‘Look, if you’re still alive it’s for a reason. There must be a reason’,” she said. “Even before what happened I was a fighter, I was always busy and I did not want to stay locked up at home and give him the satisfaction.” 

Reuters

SA online retailers gird their loins for Amazon’s arrival

Especially strong with logistics, the US e-commerce giant’s return will be a game-changer, experts say
1 day ago

Birkenstock sees lower margins as it expands global footprint

German luxury footwear maker says demand for its sandals and clogs has legs
3 days ago

Shein seeks Beijing’s blessing for planned US float

Fashion company set to face more scrutiny in American election year.
1 week ago
