Shein seeks Beijing’s blessing for planned US float
Fashion company also likely to face tough scrutiny from US regulators in election year
14 January 2024 - 06:30
Fashion company Shein is seeking Beijing’s nod to go public in the US to comply with new listing rules for local firms, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, a decision it has made despite efforts to push its global credentials.
The move could delay the fast-fashion giant’s plans for its initial public offering (IPO) which is likely not only to face tougher-than-expected scrutiny from US regulators in an election year, but also have to go through a lengthy approval process with numerous Chinese regulators...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.