SA online retailers gird their loins for Amazon’s arrival
Especially strong with logistics, the US e-commerce giant’s return will be a game-changer, experts say
21 January 2024 - 08:25
More local companies are expected to double down on boosting their online retail platforms in anticipation of the entry of US e-commerce giant Amazon to the country in 2024.
Begun as an online bookstore, Amazon has grown into one of the biggest e-commerce companies in the world, offering a wide range of products with a fast delivery time. The company has also expanded into cloud computing for businesses and video streaming. ..
