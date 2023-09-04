World / Europe

Rising costs weigh on famous French soup kitchen

04 September 2023 - 15:38 Ingrid Melander and Bertrand Boucey
A volunteer holds a poster with a portrait of late French comic Coluche as he walks in a charity food distribution centre "Les Restos Du Coeur" (Restaurants of the Heart) in Nice, France, November 22, 2022. REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD/FILE PHOTO
A volunteer holds a poster with a portrait of late French comic Coluche as he walks in a charity food distribution centre "Les Restos Du Coeur" (Restaurants of the Heart) in Nice, France, November 22, 2022. REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD/FILE PHOTO

Paris — Aid group Restos du Coeur, famous in France for its soup kitchens and food parcels, has warned that steep inflation will hamper its aid efforts and urged the government to do more.

Food inflation is a hot topic in France, where, though easing for the fifth consecutive month from a peak earlier this year, it is still running at 11.1%, nearly twice the overall inflation rate, increasing costs for the food aid charity.

“Inflation has reached a degree of violence that is unheard of,” Restos du Coeur president Patrice Douret told TF1 TV on Sunday. “We must act before it’s too late.”

The Restos du Coeur (Restaurants of the Heart), whose aid campaigns run from November to October each year, expects to have handed out 170-million meals in 2022-23, up from about 140-million the previous year. But it believes it may need to reduce the number of people it helps by about 150,000 in its new annual food aid campaign starting in November.

“Because of inflation we are going to have to take very difficult measures and significantly reduce the number of people we are going to welcome,” Douret said. “And the people we are going to welcome, we will have to give them fewer products.”

With more people asking for help and costs shooting up, the charity itself could be forced to shut down in the coming years, Douret said.

His call prompted the government to pledge to give €15m to the charity, which said that was not enough to bring it back in the black. But the government needs to do more to tackle the root causes of poverty, Restos du Coeur spokesperson Yves Merillon told franceinfo radio on Monday.

Meanwhile, retailers and consumer goods companies are trading blame over who is responsible for the increase in prices on supermarket shelves even as the cost of raw materials has been falling in recent months.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said last week that annual price negotiations — initially planned for next year — would be brought forward, with a view to having price cuts from January.

Reuters

