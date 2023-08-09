BERLIN — German prosecutors have arrested an officer of the military procurement agency on suspicion of passing secret information to Russian intelligence, the federal prosecutor's office said.
The German national, whom the prosecutor’s office identified only as Thomas H, repeatedly approached Russia’s consulate in Bonn and embassy in Berlin from May on his own initiative and offered his co-operation, the office said.
“The federal prosecutor has arrested a German officer on suspicion of working for a foreign secret service,” wrote justice minister Marco Buschmann on social media platform X. “Vigilance is the order of the day.”
Germany, one of the largest providers of military hardware to Ukraine, is a major target of Russian spying operations, which have grown in scale since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, authorities have warned.
On one occasion, the man handed over information obtained during the course of his work with the intention that it be passed to a Russian intelligence service, the federal prosecutor's office said.
He was arrested in Koblenz, the procurement agency’s seat in western Germany, and his home and workplace were searched, it added. A judge remanded him in custody on Wednesday.
The prosecutor’s office gave no further details. Germany’s defence ministry declined to comment on the case.
Almost 12,000 people work for the procurement agency, among them about 1,800 soldiers. In 2021, the agency struck deals for the purchase of Bundeswehr weapons and equipment with a total volume of €17.6bn.
In December, authorities arrested a German Foreign Intelligence Service (BND) employee they suspected of spying for Russia.
Germany arrests officer suspected of spying for Russia
German national is the second to be arrested for suspected spying
BERLIN — German prosecutors have arrested an officer of the military procurement agency on suspicion of passing secret information to Russian intelligence, the federal prosecutor's office said.
The German national, whom the prosecutor’s office identified only as Thomas H, repeatedly approached Russia’s consulate in Bonn and embassy in Berlin from May on his own initiative and offered his co-operation, the office said.
“The federal prosecutor has arrested a German officer on suspicion of working for a foreign secret service,” wrote justice minister Marco Buschmann on social media platform X. “Vigilance is the order of the day.”
Germany, one of the largest providers of military hardware to Ukraine, is a major target of Russian spying operations, which have grown in scale since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, authorities have warned.
On one occasion, the man handed over information obtained during the course of his work with the intention that it be passed to a Russian intelligence service, the federal prosecutor's office said.
He was arrested in Koblenz, the procurement agency’s seat in western Germany, and his home and workplace were searched, it added. A judge remanded him in custody on Wednesday.
The prosecutor’s office gave no further details. Germany’s defence ministry declined to comment on the case.
Almost 12,000 people work for the procurement agency, among them about 1,800 soldiers. In 2021, the agency struck deals for the purchase of Bundeswehr weapons and equipment with a total volume of €17.6bn.
In December, authorities arrested a German Foreign Intelligence Service (BND) employee they suspected of spying for Russia.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Ukraine calls Saudi Arabia-hosted crisis talks productive
Russia boosts defence spending target
Grain prices could soar as Russia left high and dry
Russian forces tortured and sexually abused prisoners, review claims
Russia launches waves of missile and drone attacks, says Ukraine
Poland says Wagner fighters being moved to Nato’s eastern flank
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.