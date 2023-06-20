Estonia approves same-sex marriage

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Tallinn — Estonia’s parliament has approved a law to legalise same-sex marriage, making it the first central European country to do so.
Same-sex marriage is legal in much of Western Europe but not in central European countries which were once under communist rule and members of the Moscow-led Warsaw Pact alliance but now members of Nato and, largely, the EU.
“My message (to central Europe) is that it’s a difficult fight, but marriage and love is something that you have to promote,” Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said after the vote.
“We have developed a lot in those 30 years, since we have freed ourselves from the (Soviet) occupation. We are equals among same-value countries,” she said.
The bill received 55 votes in the 101-seat parliament, from the coalition of liberal and social democratic parties which Kallas has assembled after her strong win in the 2023 election. The law will come into effect from 2024.
In the largely secular Baltic country of 1.3-million, 53% of the population supported same-sex marriage in a 2023 poll by the Centre for Human Rights. A decade ago the number was 34%.
But 38% of Estonians still consider homosexuality to be unacceptable. Same-sex marriage is opposed by the ethnic-Russian minority, which constitutes a quarter of the country, with only 40% of them supporting it.
Gay people in Estonia tend to remain discreet about their identity, and half have experienced harassment recently, according to the government.
“This was a good opportunity for the government, because the public opinion on same-sex marriage has turned to positive, and after this year’s election it has the numbers to overcome the conservative opposition,” said Tomas Jermalavicius, head of studies at the International Centre for Defence and Security.
Latvia and Lithuania, the other two Baltic countries which were previously annexed by the Soviet Union, have same-sex partnership bills stuck in their parliaments
Reuters
Estonia approves same-sex marriage
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.