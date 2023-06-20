Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN accuses IHS of sabotaging new governance proposal

MTN wants to have a greater say about IHS Tower’s activities

20 June 2023 - 17:33

Less than three weeks after MTN signalled that it was unlikely to sell its quarter stake in IHS for the next three to five years, Africa’s largest mobile operator has accused the Nigeria-based tower operator of blocking its bid to have a greater say in how the business is run.

MTN has been at odds with management at IHS Towers for some time. The group is now calling for an emergency shareholder meeting to air its concerns. ..

