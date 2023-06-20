Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
Rand Water has not maintained its electrical infrastructure
Judge says Special Investigating Unit can seek to widen probe to include master’s degrees at the university
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Authorities say the attackers were an Islamic State-affiliated group
Searches by French prosecutors relate to alleged tender violations and favouritism
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Less than three weeks after MTN signalled that it was unlikely to sell its quarter stake in IHS for the next three to five years, Africa’s largest mobile operator has accused the Nigeria-based tower operator of blocking its bid to have a greater say in how the business is run.
MTN has been at odds with management at IHS Towers for some time. The group is now calling for an emergency shareholder meeting to air its concerns. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MTN accuses IHS of sabotaging new governance proposal
MTN wants to have a greater say about IHS Tower’s activities
Less than three weeks after MTN signalled that it was unlikely to sell its quarter stake in IHS for the next three to five years, Africa’s largest mobile operator has accused the Nigeria-based tower operator of blocking its bid to have a greater say in how the business is run.
MTN has been at odds with management at IHS Towers for some time. The group is now calling for an emergency shareholder meeting to air its concerns. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.