Kosovo opposition blames PM for worsening relations with West

Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
The new EE regime is absurd and impracticable
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Fraught with backstabbing opportunists, they have become synonymous with instability and chaos
The new headset, that will blend video of the outside world with the virtual one, is expected to be announced next week
As customer and supplier to all the major economy-driving sectors, a strike would have serious knock-on effects
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Thiru Govender, head of LPG Southern Africa at Ducat Trading SA
The May US employment report blew through expectations as employers added 339,000 jobs across a broad set of industries
Portuguese coach has choice words for English referee after Europa League final
It's the premium SUV flagship of the Japanese range
Pristina — Kosovo opposition parties on Friday blamed Prime Minister Albin Kurti for worsening relations with Western allies over violence in the north in which Nato peacekeepers were injured, and they called for a no-confidence motion against the government.
Unrest intensified in the area after elections in April that were boycotted by ethnic Serbs, handing victory in four Serb-majority mayoral districts in the north to ethnic Albanian candidates. Ethnic Albanians make up 90% of Kosovo’s population.
Their installation last week despite a 3.5% voter turnout drew criticism from the US, a backer of Kosovo’s 2008 independence from Serbia. Washington scrapped Pristina’s participation in a Nato exercise as a result.
The unrest prompted Nato to send more troops to Kosovo.
On Friday, Kosovo’s parliament called a session to discuss the implications of the tensions in the north.
“You are playing with fire,” Memli Krasniqi, of the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo, told Kurti in the parliament.
“If the cost is to endanger the relations with Kosovo’s biggest allies after sanctions have started already I want to ask you is it worth it?,” he said.
Former prime minister and leader of the Alliance for Change Ramush Haradinaj called on deputies to file no-confidence motion against the government.
“Let’s...stop this mistrust, humiliation, lies and treason by dismissing Kurti’s government,” he told MPs.
At the European Political Community summit in Moldova on Thursday, France and Germany called on Kosovan authorities to organise new elections in the divided northern region.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged the formation of association of Serb municipalities, granted by Brussels agreement signed in 2013, but which Kurti has refused so far.
Kurti dismissed criticism and blamed Serbia for financing and supporting Serbs in the north, who do not recognise the 2008 declaration of independence and see Belgrade as their capital.
“It’s worrying (US sanctions) but more worrying are the fascist militias in the north,” Kurti told Kosovo KTV on Thursday evening.
Violence flared on Monday after Kosovan authorities, backed by special police units, installed ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in northern municipalities. The clashes wounded 30 Nato peacekeeping troops and 52 Serb protesters.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kosovo opposition blames PM for worsening relations with West
Nato peacekeepers and Serb protesters were hurt in violence after Kosovan authorities installed ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in northern municipalities
Pristina — Kosovo opposition parties on Friday blamed Prime Minister Albin Kurti for worsening relations with Western allies over violence in the north in which Nato peacekeepers were injured, and they called for a no-confidence motion against the government.
Unrest intensified in the area after elections in April that were boycotted by ethnic Serbs, handing victory in four Serb-majority mayoral districts in the north to ethnic Albanian candidates. Ethnic Albanians make up 90% of Kosovo’s population.
Their installation last week despite a 3.5% voter turnout drew criticism from the US, a backer of Kosovo’s 2008 independence from Serbia. Washington scrapped Pristina’s participation in a Nato exercise as a result.
The unrest prompted Nato to send more troops to Kosovo.
On Friday, Kosovo’s parliament called a session to discuss the implications of the tensions in the north.
“You are playing with fire,” Memli Krasniqi, of the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo, told Kurti in the parliament.
“If the cost is to endanger the relations with Kosovo’s biggest allies after sanctions have started already I want to ask you is it worth it?,” he said.
Former prime minister and leader of the Alliance for Change Ramush Haradinaj called on deputies to file no-confidence motion against the government.
“Let’s...stop this mistrust, humiliation, lies and treason by dismissing Kurti’s government,” he told MPs.
At the European Political Community summit in Moldova on Thursday, France and Germany called on Kosovan authorities to organise new elections in the divided northern region.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged the formation of association of Serb municipalities, granted by Brussels agreement signed in 2013, but which Kurti has refused so far.
Kurti dismissed criticism and blamed Serbia for financing and supporting Serbs in the north, who do not recognise the 2008 declaration of independence and see Belgrade as their capital.
“It’s worrying (US sanctions) but more worrying are the fascist militias in the north,” Kurti told Kosovo KTV on Thursday evening.
Violence flared on Monday after Kosovan authorities, backed by special police units, installed ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in northern municipalities. The clashes wounded 30 Nato peacekeeping troops and 52 Serb protesters.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nato to send more troops to Kosovo to quell unrest
Nato peacekeepers cordon off town halls in Kosovo amid rising Serb anger
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.