Russia’s Wagner group signals it will stay in Bakhmut after threat to quit

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from Apple helped lift sentiment, while investors also digested US jobs data
Slow moves to get ports working could begin to make exporting more efficient
Postal logistics company has been in provisional liquidation since this February
Councillor Mpho Phalatse wants Kabelo Gwamanda to provide clarity on scam allegations
Court told failure would be catastrophic for industry, including its workers and 23,000 sugar cane farmers
CEO Roger Baxter pins blame for SA’s falling productivity on bugbears eroding gains made elsewhere
Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa
Blast comes days after Russia said Ukraine attempted to hit the Kremlin with drones
Coach enjoys opportunity of playing against big teams on continent
The styling retouch applies to the six-cylinder models, with more individualisation possible
The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw his forces from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine after receiving promises overnight that they would get all the arms needed to capture the devastated city.
Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Friday that his fighters, who have spearheaded the months-long assault on Bakhmut, would pull out because he said his men had been starved of ammunition and had suffered “useless and unjustified” losses as a result.
Prigozhin, who has publicly heaped scorn on Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu and the top army brass over their conduct of the war in Ukraine, said officials in Moscow consumed by “petty jealousy” were holding back crucial supplies to his men.
However, in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel on Sunday, Prigozhin said: “Overnight we received a combat order, for the first time in all this time. We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as we need to continue further operations. We have been promised that everything needed to prevent the enemy from cutting us off [from supplies] will be deployed on the flank.”
The battle for Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in Ukraine’s Donbas region still beyond its control, has been the most intense of the conflict, costing thousands of lives on both sides in months of grinding warfare.
Ukrainian troops have been pushed back in recent weeks but have clung on in the city to inflict as many Russian losses as possible ahead of Kyiv’s planned big push against the invading forces along the 1,000km front line.
Prigozhin said on Sunday that Russia’s defence ministry had assigned Gen Sergei Surovikin to work alongside Wagner. “This is the only man with the star of an army general who knows how to fight,” he said.
Surovikin commanded Russia’s Ukraine campaign for several months before the chief of the general staff, Gen Valery Gerasimov, was given overall operational command above him.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia’s Wagner group signals it will stay in Bakhmut after threat to quit
The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw his forces from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine after receiving promises overnight that they would get all the arms needed to capture the devastated city.
Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Friday that his fighters, who have spearheaded the months-long assault on Bakhmut, would pull out because he said his men had been starved of ammunition and had suffered “useless and unjustified” losses as a result.
Prigozhin, who has publicly heaped scorn on Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu and the top army brass over their conduct of the war in Ukraine, said officials in Moscow consumed by “petty jealousy” were holding back crucial supplies to his men.
However, in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel on Sunday, Prigozhin said: “Overnight we received a combat order, for the first time in all this time. We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as we need to continue further operations. We have been promised that everything needed to prevent the enemy from cutting us off [from supplies] will be deployed on the flank.”
The battle for Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in Ukraine’s Donbas region still beyond its control, has been the most intense of the conflict, costing thousands of lives on both sides in months of grinding warfare.
Ukrainian troops have been pushed back in recent weeks but have clung on in the city to inflict as many Russian losses as possible ahead of Kyiv’s planned big push against the invading forces along the 1,000km front line.
Prigozhin said on Sunday that Russia’s defence ministry had assigned Gen Sergei Surovikin to work alongside Wagner. “This is the only man with the star of an army general who knows how to fight,” he said.
Surovikin commanded Russia’s Ukraine campaign for several months before the chief of the general staff, Gen Valery Gerasimov, was given overall operational command above him.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Downing of hypersonic missile may blow a hole in Russian boasts
UN watchdog warns of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant danger
Ukraine says Russian forces using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in battle for Bakhmut
Russia says it has gained more ground in battle for Bakhmut
Russian drones target Kyiv and Odesa
Zelensky visits ICC in The Hague, addresses Putin’s arrest warrant
PETER APPS: East vs West arms race ignites as Ukraine war rages
Russian delegate hit after removing Ukrainian flag
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.