Zelensky visits ICC in The Hague, addresses Putin’s arrest warrant

The Ukrainian president's speech, ‘No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine’, reiterates the need for accountability for alleged war crimes committed during the Russian invasion

04 May 2023 - 11:28 Toby Sterling and Bart H Meijer
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
The Hague — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged deportation of children from Ukraine.

Zelensky, dressed in his trademark khaki T-shirt and trousers, was welcomed at the court by its president, Judge Piotr Hofmanski.

Russia, which is not a member of the ICC and rejects its jurisdiction, denies committing atrocities during its conflict with Ukraine, which it terms a “special military operation”.

In his first official trip to the country, Zelensky was due to deliver a speech later in the morning, also in The Hague, titled “No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian leader has visited several foreign capitals including London, Paris and Washington since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in February saying he did not rule out any kind of military support for Kyiv as long as it did not bring Nato into conflict with Russia.

Zelensky, who met with Dutch legislators earlier in the day, will also have meetings with Rutte and MPs, the government said ahead of his visit.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in February that an international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.

The ICC can prosecute genocide in Ukraine, but has no jurisdiction over alleged crimes of aggression by Russia there.

An act of aggression is defined by the UN as the “invasion or attack by the armed forces of a state [on] the territory of another state, or any military occupation”. 

Reuters

