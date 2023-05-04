Zelensky visits ICC in The Hague, addresses Putin’s arrest warrant

With the US Federal Reserve signalling a rate hike pause in June, investors remain wary of an economic downturn and a likely recession
The leaders of the rival armies should be pressured to yield to civilian rule
The cost of green peppers has jumped 16% over the past month
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The retail group lowers payout ratio after a tough year amid ongoing load-shedding and the Ekuseni plan
Asset manager says futures market is pricing in two more 25 basis point rate hikes with chances of more beyond that
A lack of co-ordination and a cohesive approach prevents SA from making the most of abundant green resources
The guidelines issued refer specifically to assaults in the waters, including on the country’s coast guard
Player says team is mentally tougher than last year and focus is on preparation
Discover the cutting-edge vessels redefining luxury on the high seas, from eco-conscious giants to extravagant charters
The Hague — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged deportation of children from Ukraine.
Zelensky, dressed in his trademark khaki T-shirt and trousers, was welcomed at the court by its president, Judge Piotr Hofmanski.
Russia, which is not a member of the ICC and rejects its jurisdiction, denies committing atrocities during its conflict with Ukraine, which it terms a “special military operation”.
In his first official trip to the country, Zelensky was due to deliver a speech later in the morning, also in The Hague, titled “No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine”.
The Ukrainian leader has visited several foreign capitals including London, Paris and Washington since Russia’s 2022 invasion.
The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in February saying he did not rule out any kind of military support for Kyiv as long as it did not bring Nato into conflict with Russia.
Zelensky, who met with Dutch legislators earlier in the day, will also have meetings with Rutte and MPs, the government said ahead of his visit.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in February that an international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.
The ICC can prosecute genocide in Ukraine, but has no jurisdiction over alleged crimes of aggression by Russia there.
An act of aggression is defined by the UN as the “invasion or attack by the armed forces of a state [on] the territory of another state, or any military occupation”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Zelensky visits ICC in The Hague, addresses Putin’s arrest warrant
The Ukrainian president's speech, ‘No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine’, reiterates the need for accountability for alleged war crimes committed during the Russian invasion
The Hague — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged deportation of children from Ukraine.
Zelensky, dressed in his trademark khaki T-shirt and trousers, was welcomed at the court by its president, Judge Piotr Hofmanski.
Russia, which is not a member of the ICC and rejects its jurisdiction, denies committing atrocities during its conflict with Ukraine, which it terms a “special military operation”.
In his first official trip to the country, Zelensky was due to deliver a speech later in the morning, also in The Hague, titled “No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine”.
The Ukrainian leader has visited several foreign capitals including London, Paris and Washington since Russia’s 2022 invasion.
The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in February saying he did not rule out any kind of military support for Kyiv as long as it did not bring Nato into conflict with Russia.
Zelensky, who met with Dutch legislators earlier in the day, will also have meetings with Rutte and MPs, the government said ahead of his visit.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in February that an international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.
The ICC can prosecute genocide in Ukraine, but has no jurisdiction over alleged crimes of aggression by Russia there.
An act of aggression is defined by the UN as the “invasion or attack by the armed forces of a state [on] the territory of another state, or any military occupation”.
Reuters
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Kremlin with drones
Russia launches biggest air strikes against Ukraine in nearly two months
Ukraine leader Zelensky has ‘long and meaningful’ call with Xi
Zelensky urges Nato to invite Ukraine to join
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.