Greenpeace slams deal by Germany and EU over combustion engines

A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
SA learnt lessons the hard way two decades ago when many small banks collapsed
New report covers road and rail transport, as well as aviation and shipping in SA
Leader John Steenhuisen is set to battle it out for the top federal position with Mpho Phalatse and Lungile Phenyane
Unit is facing severe challenges as vehicle repossessions rise
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Defence minister Yoav Gallant’s dismissal fuels mass protests
Shades of Herschelle Gibbs and the 438 ODI against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006
The latest addition to the eclectic and eccentric Kloof Street neighbourhood is an oh-so stylish Italian-ish restaurant and bar
Frankfurt/Brussels — The EU and Germany have reached a deal on the future of combustion engines, officials said on Saturday, an issue that has been closely followed by the car industry.
The agreement, which will allow some combustion engines beyond 2035, was quickly condemned by environmental group Greenpeace.
The bloc and its largest economy had been at odds over the planned 2035 phase-out of CO2-emitting cars, but leaders signalled in recent days that they were close to a resolution.
Germany wanted assurances that new combustion engine cars can be sold beyond the deadline if they run on e-fuels, a request supported by parts of its powerful car industry.
“We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars,” Frans Timmermans, head of EU climate policy, said on Twitter.
German transport minister Volker Wissing said “the way is clear” with the agreement reached late on Friday. “Vehicles with internal combustion engines can still be newly registered after 2035 if they fill up exclusively with CO2-neutral fuels,” he said on Twitter.
Sweden, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said EU diplomats will vote on Monday to formally approve the 2035 phaseout law. Energy ministers could then give the law the final sign-off needed for it to enter into force on Tuesday, at a scheduled meeting in Brussels.
Greenpeace’s Benjamin Stephan said the deal is a setback for climate protection. “This stinky compromise undermines climate protection in transport, and it harms Europe,” he said. It dilutes the needed focus of the car industry on efficient electromobility, he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Greenpeace slams deal by Germany and EU over combustion engines
Vehicles can still be newly registered after 2035 if they fill up with emissions-neutral fuels
Frankfurt/Brussels — The EU and Germany have reached a deal on the future of combustion engines, officials said on Saturday, an issue that has been closely followed by the car industry.
The agreement, which will allow some combustion engines beyond 2035, was quickly condemned by environmental group Greenpeace.
The bloc and its largest economy had been at odds over the planned 2035 phase-out of CO2-emitting cars, but leaders signalled in recent days that they were close to a resolution.
Germany wanted assurances that new combustion engine cars can be sold beyond the deadline if they run on e-fuels, a request supported by parts of its powerful car industry.
“We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars,” Frans Timmermans, head of EU climate policy, said on Twitter.
German transport minister Volker Wissing said “the way is clear” with the agreement reached late on Friday. “Vehicles with internal combustion engines can still be newly registered after 2035 if they fill up exclusively with CO2-neutral fuels,” he said on Twitter.
Sweden, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said EU diplomats will vote on Monday to formally approve the 2035 phaseout law. Energy ministers could then give the law the final sign-off needed for it to enter into force on Tuesday, at a scheduled meeting in Brussels.
Greenpeace’s Benjamin Stephan said the deal is a setback for climate protection. “This stinky compromise undermines climate protection in transport, and it harms Europe,” he said. It dilutes the needed focus of the car industry on efficient electromobility, he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EU drafts plan to allow sales of cars with e-fuel combustion engines
Ford’s losses from electric vehicles are piling up
Germany forms alliance against phase-out of combustion engines by 2035
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.