World / Europe

Macron sticks to his guns on unpopular pension reform

22 March 2023 - 16:45 Elizabeth Pineau and Benoit Van Overstraeten
French President Emmanuel Macron on a screen as he speaks during an interview on national television, in Paris, France, March 22 2023. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Paris — President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said a deeply unpopular new law that raised the retirement age was necessary and would enter into force by the end of the year.

“Do you think I enjoy doing this reform? No,” Macron said in a rare TV interview. “But there is not a hundred ways to balance the accounts ... this reform is necessary.”

Until the government pushed the pension bill through without a vote, the protests against a bill that will push the retirement age by two years to 64 had gathered huge, peaceful crowds in rallies organised by unions.

But since the government’s decision to skip a vote in parliament last week, spontaneous protests in Paris and elsewhere have seen rubbish bins and barricades set ablaze every night amid scuffles with police. Protesters on Wednesday blocked train stations in the southern cities of Nice and Toulouse.

This, alongside rolling strikes that affect oil depots, public transport and rubbish collection, represent the most serious challenge to the centrist president’s authority since the “Yellow Vest” revolt four years ago. Macron said what he called “extreme violence” was not acceptable.

Neither a government reshuffle nor snap elections are on the cards, but rather an attempt to regain the initiative with measures to better involve citizens and unions in decision-making, political leaders in Macron’s camp said ahead of the interview.

Polls show a wide majority of French are opposed to the pension legislation, as well as the government’s decision to push the bill through parliament last week without a vote. Labour unions have announced another nationwide day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday.

“I don’t expect much from Macron’s speech,” pensioner Jacques Borensztejn said at a rally on Tuesday in Paris. “We don’t want this law and we’ll fight until it is withdrawn.”

Reuters 

