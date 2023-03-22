Macron sticks to his guns on unpopular pension reform

While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
Forced dependence upon meagre handouts cannot be seen as anything but a tragedy
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
The insurer’s earnings base has changed due to sale of Hastings Group stake, and unbundling of Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stake
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
President defends new law that raises France's retirement age as protests escalate
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
Paris — President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said a deeply unpopular new law that raised the retirement age was necessary and would enter into force by the end of the year.
“Do you think I enjoy doing this reform? No,” Macron said in a rare TV interview. “But there is not a hundred ways to balance the accounts ... this reform is necessary.”
Until the government pushed the pension bill through without a vote, the protests against a bill that will push the retirement age by two years to 64 had gathered huge, peaceful crowds in rallies organised by unions.
But since the government’s decision to skip a vote in parliament last week, spontaneous protests in Paris and elsewhere have seen rubbish bins and barricades set ablaze every night amid scuffles with police. Protesters on Wednesday blocked train stations in the southern cities of Nice and Toulouse.
This, alongside rolling strikes that affect oil depots, public transport and rubbish collection, represent the most serious challenge to the centrist president’s authority since the “Yellow Vest” revolt four years ago. Macron said what he called “extreme violence” was not acceptable.
Neither a government reshuffle nor snap elections are on the cards, but rather an attempt to regain the initiative with measures to better involve citizens and unions in decision-making, political leaders in Macron’s camp said ahead of the interview.
Polls show a wide majority of French are opposed to the pension legislation, as well as the government’s decision to push the bill through parliament last week without a vote. Labour unions have announced another nationwide day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday.
“I don’t expect much from Macron’s speech,” pensioner Jacques Borensztejn said at a rally on Tuesday in Paris. “We don’t want this law and we’ll fight until it is withdrawn.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Macron sticks to his guns on unpopular pension reform
Paris — President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said a deeply unpopular new law that raised the retirement age was necessary and would enter into force by the end of the year.
“Do you think I enjoy doing this reform? No,” Macron said in a rare TV interview. “But there is not a hundred ways to balance the accounts ... this reform is necessary.”
Until the government pushed the pension bill through without a vote, the protests against a bill that will push the retirement age by two years to 64 had gathered huge, peaceful crowds in rallies organised by unions.
But since the government’s decision to skip a vote in parliament last week, spontaneous protests in Paris and elsewhere have seen rubbish bins and barricades set ablaze every night amid scuffles with police. Protesters on Wednesday blocked train stations in the southern cities of Nice and Toulouse.
This, alongside rolling strikes that affect oil depots, public transport and rubbish collection, represent the most serious challenge to the centrist president’s authority since the “Yellow Vest” revolt four years ago. Macron said what he called “extreme violence” was not acceptable.
Neither a government reshuffle nor snap elections are on the cards, but rather an attempt to regain the initiative with measures to better involve citizens and unions in decision-making, political leaders in Macron’s camp said ahead of the interview.
Polls show a wide majority of French are opposed to the pension legislation, as well as the government’s decision to push the bill through parliament last week without a vote. Labour unions have announced another nationwide day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday.
“I don’t expect much from Macron’s speech,” pensioner Jacques Borensztejn said at a rally on Tuesday in Paris. “We don’t want this law and we’ll fight until it is withdrawn.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
‘Weakened’ Macron consults allies on next steps after tight no-confidence vote
Paris police and protesters clash for a third night over pension vote
Macron’s pension reform may be a Pyrrhic victory
French government pushes through pension reform without vote
French unions flex muscles on pensions overhaul
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.