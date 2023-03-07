Russian court jails anti-Putin activist

Currency takes a hit after worse-than-expected GDP data, compounded by hawkish comments from the Fed
Even Ramaphosa must now recognise that he is totally incapable of providing the inspirational leadership our country needs
Revelation potentially affects one of the charges against her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
Business Day TV talks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite awaits report on injured spinner saying they will probably use the same batting line-up
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
London — A Russian opposition activist who used social media to condemn Moscow’s war in Ukraine received an eight-and-a-half year jail sentence on Tuesday after a Moscow court found him guilty of spreading false information about the military.
Dmitry Ivanov, who ran a protest channel on the Telegram social network for students of Moscow State University, said his statements about what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine were accurate and denied any wrongdoing.
Speaking in English from a glass box inside the court before the verdict, he called the conflict a tragedy for Ukrainians and Russians.
“You must understand that Russia is not [President Vladimir] Putin and we did not authorise and he did not ask us about starting this war with our close neighbour,” Ivanov said in video footage carried by the Sota Telegram channel.
The verdict, published by his lawyer Maria Eismont on Facebook, said Ivanov was to serve out his sentence in a penal colony. He was banned for four years from being an administrator for internet or social media sites.
The Kremlin says the majority of Russians support its actions in Ukraine and opinion polls back that assertion. Hundreds of thousands who disagree with the decision or fear conscription have fled the country, however, and those who remain, risk being jailed if deemed to have discredited the army, which means that people are careful about what they say.
Ivanov said he believes “tens of millions” of people inside Russia opposed the war and that many had friends and relatives in Ukraine whose pain they felt.
Dark moments
Elena Stromskaya, his mother, said she believed her son wasbeing unfairly persecuted. “A person should not go to jail for his beliefs. This sentence will certainly be overturned. Sooner or later it will be overturned,” she predicted.
Shortly after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine just more than a year ago, Russia introduced sweeping wartime censorship laws which have since been used to silence dissenting voices across society.
“Discrediting” the army can be punished by up to five years in prison, while spreading deliberately false information about it can attract a 15-year jail sentence.
Russia’s parliament this month gave its initial backing to a law that will bring in longer prison sentences and extend the legislation to cover the Wagner mercenary force.
Ivanov was accused of writing or reposting on Telegram a series of claims about the Russian army’s behaviour in Ukraine, including allegations of war crimes.
Russia, which says it is fighting an existential war against Ukraine and an aggressive West to protect its own national security, denies that its forces have committed war crimes and says they do not deliberately target civilians.
Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war of aggression to grab territory in Ukraine.
Ivanov said he wanted peace. “Today is a dark moment of our history,” he said. “But the darkest moment is always before the first sunrise.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russian court jails anti-Putin activist
London — A Russian opposition activist who used social media to condemn Moscow’s war in Ukraine received an eight-and-a-half year jail sentence on Tuesday after a Moscow court found him guilty of spreading false information about the military.
Dmitry Ivanov, who ran a protest channel on the Telegram social network for students of Moscow State University, said his statements about what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine were accurate and denied any wrongdoing.
Speaking in English from a glass box inside the court before the verdict, he called the conflict a tragedy for Ukrainians and Russians.
“You must understand that Russia is not [President Vladimir] Putin and we did not authorise and he did not ask us about starting this war with our close neighbour,” Ivanov said in video footage carried by the Sota Telegram channel.
The verdict, published by his lawyer Maria Eismont on Facebook, said Ivanov was to serve out his sentence in a penal colony. He was banned for four years from being an administrator for internet or social media sites.
The Kremlin says the majority of Russians support its actions in Ukraine and opinion polls back that assertion. Hundreds of thousands who disagree with the decision or fear conscription have fled the country, however, and those who remain, risk being jailed if deemed to have discredited the army, which means that people are careful about what they say.
Ivanov said he believes “tens of millions” of people inside Russia opposed the war and that many had friends and relatives in Ukraine whose pain they felt.
Dark moments
Elena Stromskaya, his mother, said she believed her son wasbeing unfairly persecuted. “A person should not go to jail for his beliefs. This sentence will certainly be overturned. Sooner or later it will be overturned,” she predicted.
Shortly after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine just more than a year ago, Russia introduced sweeping wartime censorship laws which have since been used to silence dissenting voices across society.
“Discrediting” the army can be punished by up to five years in prison, while spreading deliberately false information about it can attract a 15-year jail sentence.
Russia’s parliament this month gave its initial backing to a law that will bring in longer prison sentences and extend the legislation to cover the Wagner mercenary force.
Ivanov was accused of writing or reposting on Telegram a series of claims about the Russian army’s behaviour in Ukraine, including allegations of war crimes.
Russia, which says it is fighting an existential war against Ukraine and an aggressive West to protect its own national security, denies that its forces have committed war crimes and says they do not deliberately target civilians.
Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war of aggression to grab territory in Ukraine.
Ivanov said he wanted peace. “Today is a dark moment of our history,” he said. “But the darkest moment is always before the first sunrise.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
IAN BREMMER: Playing the Iran wild card
Wagner chief sends ammunition SOS over Russian position
Moscow says no ‘invisible hand’ in Ukraine, blames the US
Ukraine appoints a new anticorruption chief
Russia claims it thwarted Ukraine-backed bomb plot against patriot tycoon
Estonian leader Kaja Kallas fends off far-right challenge with landslide win
China warns US is on track for conflict over ‘suppression and containment’
EDITORIAL: Putting the nation into national interest
Cuban leader holds late-night talks with Rosneft CEO amid fuel shortage
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.