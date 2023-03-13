Thousands of junior doctors begin three-day strike in Britain

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
City’s valuation and rating methodologies are not based on economic reality, or fairness, but on who can be squeezed, and who is more likely to pay
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
The bank ruled out injecting capital into its Ghana operations where it booked a R2.7bn impairment
The fall may be due to ‘excessive rains at the start of SA’s 2022/2023 summer crop production season’
Agreement between Guinea’s transitional government, Rio Tinto and Chinese investors paves the way for work to resume in March
He could be a Springbok at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, says Joey Mongalo
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLive publisher Bongani Siqoko
London — Thousands of junior doctors in England walked out on Monday in three-day strike that will disrupt patient care, as they protest over pay they say can work out at less per hour than a barista.
The strike is the latest involving staff at Britain’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS), following walkouts by nurses, paramedics and others demanding a pay rise that better reflects double-digit levels of inflation.
The NHS will prioritise emergency care during the strike, which could come at the cost of routine appointments, surgeries and even some urgent cancer treatments, NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis said.
“This is likely to be the most disruptive set of industrial action days that we've seen all winter,” Powis told Times Radio. “It is going to be a hard three days and it's going to be quite challenging.”
Junior doctors in Britain are qualified physicians, often with several years of experience.
The British Medical Association (BMA) trade union says starting pay for junior doctors can be as low as £14.09 per hour, which is 1p less than the top level of pay for a barista at British coffee chain Pret A Manger.
Junior doctors agreed in 2019 to an annual 2% pay rise as part of a four-year deal, but say that is now inadequate in light of much higher inflation. Last month, 98% of the nearly 37,000 who took part in the BMA’s strike ballot voted in favour.
Robert Laurenson, co-chair of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, said they had seen a real terms pay cut over the past 15 years due to public sector wage freezes.
“We’re just asking for that pay to be restored, and that looks like something like £19 an hour,” he said at a picket line in London.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure to help end walkouts by health workers, which also hinder one his major priorities of cutting long waiting lists for treatment.
Health minister Steve Barclay on Friday invited the BMA for formal pay talks.
“We stand ready to have those discussions, and urge them to come and engage with us,” Barclay told reporters on Monday. “I don’t think a 35% pay demand is affordable.”
A broader wave of strikes in Britain, involving hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, comes at a time of pressured public finances and as Sunak’s government prepares to deliver a budget on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Thousands of junior doctors begin three-day strike in Britain
London — Thousands of junior doctors in England walked out on Monday in three-day strike that will disrupt patient care, as they protest over pay they say can work out at less per hour than a barista.
The strike is the latest involving staff at Britain’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS), following walkouts by nurses, paramedics and others demanding a pay rise that better reflects double-digit levels of inflation.
The NHS will prioritise emergency care during the strike, which could come at the cost of routine appointments, surgeries and even some urgent cancer treatments, NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis said.
“This is likely to be the most disruptive set of industrial action days that we've seen all winter,” Powis told Times Radio. “It is going to be a hard three days and it's going to be quite challenging.”
Junior doctors in Britain are qualified physicians, often with several years of experience.
The British Medical Association (BMA) trade union says starting pay for junior doctors can be as low as £14.09 per hour, which is 1p less than the top level of pay for a barista at British coffee chain Pret A Manger.
Junior doctors agreed in 2019 to an annual 2% pay rise as part of a four-year deal, but say that is now inadequate in light of much higher inflation. Last month, 98% of the nearly 37,000 who took part in the BMA’s strike ballot voted in favour.
Robert Laurenson, co-chair of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, said they had seen a real terms pay cut over the past 15 years due to public sector wage freezes.
“We’re just asking for that pay to be restored, and that looks like something like £19 an hour,” he said at a picket line in London.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure to help end walkouts by health workers, which also hinder one his major priorities of cutting long waiting lists for treatment.
Health minister Steve Barclay on Friday invited the BMA for formal pay talks.
“We stand ready to have those discussions, and urge them to come and engage with us,” Barclay told reporters on Monday. “I don’t think a 35% pay demand is affordable.”
A broader wave of strikes in Britain, involving hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, comes at a time of pressured public finances and as Sunak’s government prepares to deliver a budget on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sunak, Macron seal migration deal
Britain’s burnt-out junior doctors to strike over pay
Plan to halt migrant crossings does not break international law, says UK
UK strikes deal with EU over Northern Ireland
UK and EU inch towards Northern Ireland Brexit deal but bars remain
UK ambulance workers strike as junior doctors announce March protest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.