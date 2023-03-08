Plan to halt migrant crossings does not break international law, says UK

Strong US private payrolls report is seen as increasing the likelihood of the Fed raising rates by a further 50 basis points
London — Britain’s interior minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday the government's proposals to stop almost all migrants ever claiming asylum were legal despite warnings that the legislation would break international laws and be challenged in the courts.
Lawyers and charities said the plans would breach the UN convention on refugees, introduced after many countries turned away Jewish refugees during World War 2.
Braverman wrote on the first page of the draft law that the plans could break the government's Human Rights Act, but said she included that statement “out of an abundance of caution”.
“We are confident that we are complying with the law, domestic and international,” she told the BBC. “But we are also pushing the boundaries and we are testing innovative and novel legal arguments.”
The new legislation is the latest in a series of contentious immigration policies put forward by the Conservative government under successive prime ministers aimed at stopping people arriving on England’s coast by small boats. Last year, the government announced a plan to send some of them to Rwanda.
Under the government’s plans, almost all asylum seekers who reach Britain in small boats — called Channel migrants — will be detained without bail before they are deported to their home country or, if this is not safe, another destination such as Rwanda.
They will also lose the right to challenge their deportation while in Britain, and once deported will be automatically banned from returning.
Last year, a record 45,000 people came to Britain in small boats across the Channel, mainly from France. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said finding a solution is a top priority with the government spending more than £2bn a year to accommodate them.
Anger over immigration has played a defining role in British politics over the last decade and Sunak’s Conservatives hope that by taking a hard line they can rebuild their popularity as they trail the opposition Labour party by about 20 percentage points in opinion polls.
The legislation has been criticised as unworkable by opposition politicians and migration experts.
Plans to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda have been stalled by legal challenges, including by the European Court of Human Rights, which last year blocked the first flight carrying detainees from taking off to Kigali.
In the absence of other agreements, this means tens of thousands of new arrivals could end up in detention. If everyone who arrived in small boats last year were detained, this would be equal to about half of Britain’s total prison population.
Braverman struggled to clarify if four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah would have been deported as soon as he turned 18 years old under the proposed regulations. Farah revealed last year that he was trafficked to Britain as a child.
She also criticised Gary Lineker, the former England soccer player and TV presenter, who said the government’s comments and plans were similar to those of Nazi Germany in the 1930s. She said his comments were “inappropriate” and “disappointing”.
Reuters
Plan to halt migrant crossings does not break international law, says UK
Draft law aims to stop almost all migrants who reach Britain in small boats from claiming asylum
