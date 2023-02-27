Medical tourism takes dive in Hungary amid wary foreigners

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
President should hang his head in shame that he has allowed our country and economy to deteriorate to the stage of a greylisting
A strike notice delivered to the department of public service & administration warned that government employees would strike if workers’ demands for a 10% wage increase were not met
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The Botswana-based supermarket chain has appointed a firm to advise it on raising new capital as its debt exceeds it assets
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The 12-point plan calls for a ceasefire and gradual de-escalation by both sides
Proteas head coach will be looking to display signs of a turnaround against a promising West Indies side
The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
Budapest — Attila Knott has an empty dental hospital in Hungary. The foreigners with bad teeth he was counting on never arrived, deterred first by Covid-19 and now by a cost-of-living crisis that has left the medical tourism industry struggling to recover even after the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions.
“People are more cautious,” Knott told Reuters, staring at the empty building across the street from his existing Kreativ Dental clinic. “They think twice about spending big money all at once on something like dental treatment.”
The businessperson had aimed to open the new facility in March 2020 to serve more patients seeking procedures in Hungary for a cheaper price than at home.
Now, with patient numbers having halved from about 600 a month before Covid-19 struck, he is thinking of branching out into colonoscopies and knee replacements.
For years, travelling abroad to clinics in countries such as Hungary and Turkey has been an option for British and North American patients who face long waits, high costs or both for dental and medical procedures at home.
Operators had hoped for a rapid bounce back after curbs on travel were lifted. But inflation, fuelled by soaring energy and food prices since the Ukraine war started a year ago, has left people with little money to spare, especially for cosmetic procedures.
In Hungary, which borders Ukraine, the war itself is making foreigners wary, Knott said.
Rising air fares and fewer flights — and the memory of the northern hemisphere’s travel chaos last summer — are also putting off would-be patients, clinic operators and analysts told Reuters.
For some trips, like those to Turkey, airline tickets can be twice what they were in 2019, according to WeCure, which specialises in medical tourism to large hubs like Turkey from countries like Britain.
WeCure said flights, ground transfers and petrol now accounted for about 15% of the cost of its travel and treatment packages, roughly double their proportion pre-Covid-19, putting upward pressure on overall prices.
Some clinics, facing their own higher costs, have hiked charges. A hip or knee replacement at Nordorthopaedics in Lithuania is about 15% more expensive now than five years ago, the clinic said.
“There will be some trade-offs (for customers),” WeCure's CEO Emre Atceken said. “Instead of having a hair transplant. I'd rather pay my gas bills. I would rather pay my electric bills.”
Procedures on credit
To encourage clients, some clinic operators are offering pay-as-you-go options, while crowdfunding has sprung up as another source of support.
Atceken said WeCure was offering some customers payment in instalments to stretch out the cost.
Lyfboat, an Indian company providing medical services for foreign patients, said it had collaborated with a fundraising platform called ImpactGuru to help patients pay for essential surgeries.
Some operators are targeting patients from Britain and Canada, where strained public healthcare services can mean long delays.
Knott said most of his patients were from Britain and Iceland, while fewer were coming from other Nordic countries and France.
Linda Frohock, from Staffordshire, UK, said she delayed retirement, took out a bank loan and used savings to travel to Budapest for dental implants.
She paid £8,000 instead of the estimated £32,000 the procedure would have cost in Britain.
“If it’s an emergency and only here could do it, then I wanted them to do it. Somehow you just have to find what you need,” she said.
Acute vs elective
The International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ), published by market intelligence service LaingBuisson, estimates the medical tourism market is worth about $21bn, less than pre-pandemic, although editor Keith Pollard warned that data was poor.
With about 7-million medical travellers a year, the IMTJ sees annual growth of 5%-10% as realistic — far less than some projections.
Laszlo Puczko, who runs Budapest-based Health Tourism Worldwide, said clinics specialising in urgent procedures would weather the economic climate as even customers feeling the financial pinch would pay. But those that had competed on price for elective treatments such as rhinoplasty would find it harder to survive, he and others said.
“An orthopaedic surgery is something that you cannot postpone if you have severe arthritis and you cannot walk. It’s a major, life-changing surgery,” said Vilius Sketrys, who runs sales and marketing at Nordorthopaedics.
Bob Martin decided to pay about £18,000 for new dental implants at Kreativ. A retired NHS nurse manager from Britain, Martin’s adult teeth never came through and he has struggled for much of his life with dentures.
“If I need to get the work done, what choice have I got?” he said.
Patients who need vital dental work done will press ahead whatever the cost, said Knott at Kreativ.
“These people usually don’t negotiate. They sign whatever we put in front of their nose.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Medical tourism takes dive in Hungary amid wary foreigners
With patient numbers having halved from about 600 a month before Covid-19 struck, one businessperson is thinking of branching out into colonoscopies and knee replacements
Budapest — Attila Knott has an empty dental hospital in Hungary. The foreigners with bad teeth he was counting on never arrived, deterred first by Covid-19 and now by a cost-of-living crisis that has left the medical tourism industry struggling to recover even after the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions.
“People are more cautious,” Knott told Reuters, staring at the empty building across the street from his existing Kreativ Dental clinic. “They think twice about spending big money all at once on something like dental treatment.”
The businessperson had aimed to open the new facility in March 2020 to serve more patients seeking procedures in Hungary for a cheaper price than at home.
Now, with patient numbers having halved from about 600 a month before Covid-19 struck, he is thinking of branching out into colonoscopies and knee replacements.
For years, travelling abroad to clinics in countries such as Hungary and Turkey has been an option for British and North American patients who face long waits, high costs or both for dental and medical procedures at home.
Operators had hoped for a rapid bounce back after curbs on travel were lifted. But inflation, fuelled by soaring energy and food prices since the Ukraine war started a year ago, has left people with little money to spare, especially for cosmetic procedures.
In Hungary, which borders Ukraine, the war itself is making foreigners wary, Knott said.
Rising air fares and fewer flights — and the memory of the northern hemisphere’s travel chaos last summer — are also putting off would-be patients, clinic operators and analysts told Reuters.
For some trips, like those to Turkey, airline tickets can be twice what they were in 2019, according to WeCure, which specialises in medical tourism to large hubs like Turkey from countries like Britain.
WeCure said flights, ground transfers and petrol now accounted for about 15% of the cost of its travel and treatment packages, roughly double their proportion pre-Covid-19, putting upward pressure on overall prices.
Some clinics, facing their own higher costs, have hiked charges. A hip or knee replacement at Nordorthopaedics in Lithuania is about 15% more expensive now than five years ago, the clinic said.
“There will be some trade-offs (for customers),” WeCure's CEO Emre Atceken said. “Instead of having a hair transplant. I'd rather pay my gas bills. I would rather pay my electric bills.”
Procedures on credit
To encourage clients, some clinic operators are offering pay-as-you-go options, while crowdfunding has sprung up as another source of support.
Atceken said WeCure was offering some customers payment in instalments to stretch out the cost.
Lyfboat, an Indian company providing medical services for foreign patients, said it had collaborated with a fundraising platform called ImpactGuru to help patients pay for essential surgeries.
Some operators are targeting patients from Britain and Canada, where strained public healthcare services can mean long delays.
Knott said most of his patients were from Britain and Iceland, while fewer were coming from other Nordic countries and France.
Linda Frohock, from Staffordshire, UK, said she delayed retirement, took out a bank loan and used savings to travel to Budapest for dental implants.
She paid £8,000 instead of the estimated £32,000 the procedure would have cost in Britain.
“If it’s an emergency and only here could do it, then I wanted them to do it. Somehow you just have to find what you need,” she said.
Acute vs elective
The International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ), published by market intelligence service LaingBuisson, estimates the medical tourism market is worth about $21bn, less than pre-pandemic, although editor Keith Pollard warned that data was poor.
With about 7-million medical travellers a year, the IMTJ sees annual growth of 5%-10% as realistic — far less than some projections.
Laszlo Puczko, who runs Budapest-based Health Tourism Worldwide, said clinics specialising in urgent procedures would weather the economic climate as even customers feeling the financial pinch would pay. But those that had competed on price for elective treatments such as rhinoplasty would find it harder to survive, he and others said.
“An orthopaedic surgery is something that you cannot postpone if you have severe arthritis and you cannot walk. It’s a major, life-changing surgery,” said Vilius Sketrys, who runs sales and marketing at Nordorthopaedics.
Bob Martin decided to pay about £18,000 for new dental implants at Kreativ. A retired NHS nurse manager from Britain, Martin’s adult teeth never came through and he has struggled for much of his life with dentures.
“If I need to get the work done, what choice have I got?” he said.
Patients who need vital dental work done will press ahead whatever the cost, said Knott at Kreativ.
“These people usually don’t negotiate. They sign whatever we put in front of their nose.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Health sector offered little relief as budget shrinks in real terms
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.