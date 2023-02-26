World / Europe

Russia halts pipeline oil to Poland

Supply halt comes after visit by US President Joe Biden to Warsaw and Kyiv, and delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

26 February 2023 - 21:56 Reuters
Fuel pipes in Gdansk, Poland, August 9 2022. Picture: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS
Fuel pipes in Gdansk, Poland, August 9 2022. Picture: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS

Warsaw — Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, a Polish oil refiner executive said on Saturday, adding that it would tap other sources to plug the gap.

The halt in supplies via the pipeline — which has been exempted from EU sanctions imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine — came a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

“Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10% of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources,” PKN Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek wrote on Twitter.

Orlen said it could fully supply its refineries via sea and that the halt in pipeline supplies would not impact deliveries of petrol and diesel to its customers.

As of February, after a contract with Russia’s Rosneft expired, Orlen has been getting oil under a deal with Russian oil and natural gas company Tatneft.

Tatneft and Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oil transport to the Czech Republic, where Orlen operates two refineries, via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline was running to plan, pipeline operator Mero said on Saturday.

The supply halt came after US President Joe Biden visited Warsaw and Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine a year after the invasion. And on Friday, the EU agreed on a 10th package of sanctions on Russia.

Following the invasion of Ukraine and before the EU embargoed seaborne supplies from Russia, Orlen stopped buying Russian oil and fuels transported by sea.

It said its supply portfolio now includes oil from Western Africa, the Mediterranean, the Gulf and the Gulf of Mexico. It also has a supply contract with Saudi Aramco as of 2022.

Seaborne supplies reach Poland via Naftoport, an oil terminal in Gdansk on the Baltic Sea. It can receive 36-million tonnes of oil annually topping volumes that can be processed by Polish refineries and is in part used to supply oil to refineries in eastern Germany that are linked to Druzhba.

“Given the capacity of Naftoport and the fact that we also have other routes to import motor fuels, clients will not feel any impact, while Orlen has been prepared for this for months,” Mateusz Berger, Poland’s secretary of state in charge of strategic energy infrastructure said. 

Reuters 

China’s ceasefire plan will be ‘non-starter’ with US and Europe

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says China’s proposal should have ended after the first bulletpoint, which calls for ‘respecting the ...
News
2 days ago

Putin vows to strengthen nuclear arsenal on eve of invasion anniversary

Russia plans to deploy new intercontinental ballistic missiles amid tensions with the US and Nato over the Ukraine conflict
World
3 days ago

Kamala Harris says Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine

US vice-president points to massacre of civilians in Mariupol and mass deportations of Ukrainian children, among other ‘gruesome acts’
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Putin casts war as a battle for Russia’s survival
World / Europe
2.
‘Dilbert’ cartoon dropped after racist rant by ...
World / Americas
3.
Russia halts pipeline oil to Poland
World / Europe
4.
Mexicans angered by electoral overhaul protest in ...
World / Americas
5.
Scores of migrants die in Italian shipwreck
World / Europe

Related Articles

Financial Action Task Force suspends Russia due to Ukraine war

World / Europe

G20 finance ministers condemn Russia for war but China remains silent

World / Europe

Ukraine war enters second year with no end in sight

World / Europe

Putin casts war as a battle for Russia’s survival

World / Europe

UN General Assembly endorses resolution to end Ukraine war

World

War in Ukraine is fault of Nato and US, says North Korea’s media

World

Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian financial sector

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.