World / Europe

Russia launches wave of missiles during rush hour

Air attack launched hours after the US and Germany said they had agreed to send Ukraine battle tanks

26 January 2023 - 12:17 Olena Harmash and Tom Balmforth
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Russian jets launched a wave of missiles at Ukraine during rush hour on Thursday morning and Ukrainians took cover in shelters as air defence forces shot down incoming salvos, officials said.

An air raid alert wailed across the country as people were heading to work. In the capital Kyiv, crowds sheltered in underground metro stations, with some sitting on blankets or small plastic chairs.

Russia has targeted the power grid with missile and drone strikes since October, causing sweeping blackouts and other outages during winter. The latest missile strikes came hours after an overnight drone attack.

"As many as six Tu-95 [jets] have preliminarily taken off from Murmansk region and launched missiles,” air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on national television.

"We expect more than 30 missiles that have in principle already begun to appear in various regions. Air defences are working,” he said, adding there was no information about drones.

The missiles appeared primarily to be targeting central Ukraine, but that the salvos could change course, Ihnat said.

Images on the Telegram messenger app showed smoke rising from a location in the Odesa region. Other unconfirmed reports said explosions had been heard. Reuters was unable to immediately verify those reports.

"The first Russian missiles have been shot down,” Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office said.

The air attacks came hours after the US and Germany said they had agreed to send Ukraine battle tanks.

Iryna, an accountant in her 50s, was sat on a bench among the crowds sheltering in the Universitet metro station said she was worried about her husband.

"He was planning to go to a post office in the morning and now he is not answering his phone,” she said.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy producer, said it was conducting emergency power shutdowns in the capital, Kyiv, the surrounding region, and also the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk due to a danger of missile attacks.

Other power producers also said they were conducting emergency power shutdowns in other parts of the country.

Overnight, the military said its anti-aircraft defences had shot down all 24 drones sent by Russia.

Fifteen of the drones were downed around the capital Kyiv where there were no reports of any damage.

Reuters

US and Germany to send tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia

Biden announces decision to supply Ukraine with more than 30 of the US's most advanced battle tanks
World
22 hours ago

Southern Africa leverages Russia-US tussle for influence

Diplomatic visits are an opportunity to gain concessions and increase trade with both superpowers amid increased competition for Africa’s resources
World
3 hours ago

Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, reports say

Berlin also gives Poland go-ahead to provide tanks as Ukraine calls the move a ‘punching fist’ for democracy
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, ...
World / Europe
2.
US and Germany to send tanks to help Ukraine ...
World / Europe
3.
Tanzanian opposition stalwart Tundu Lissu returns ...
World / Africa
4.
Thousands take to the streets for Australia’s ...
World / Asia
5.
Sicily’s ‘last Godfather’ hid in plain site for ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, reports say

World / Europe

LETTER: Why SA should not be ‘neutral’ in Ukraine conflict

Opinion / Letters

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov praises SA’s ‘principled’ stance on Ukraine conflict

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.