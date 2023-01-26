World / Africa

Southern Africa leverages Russia-US tussle for influence

Diplomatic visits are an opportunity to gain concessions and increase trade with both superpowers amid increased competition for Africa’s resources

26 January 2023 - 10:00 Tim Cocks and Carien Du Plessis
SA's foreign minister Naledi Pandor shakes hands with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, ahead of their bilateral meeting in Pretoria, South Africa, January 23 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
SA's foreign minister Naledi Pandor shakes hands with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, ahead of their bilateral meeting in Pretoria, South Africa, January 23 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko 

SA and its neighbours were at the centre of a tussle for influence this week when top Russian and US officials visited, offering a rare moment of leverage for governments on a continent more used to being buffeted by events than wooed.

With a war in Europe pitting invading Russian forces against Ukraine’s army supplied with Western arms, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and US treasury secretary Janet Yellen were both on the hunt for broader international support.

For the countries of Southern Africa, which maintain strong ideological and historical sympathies for Russia but hold far more significant trade balances with the EU and US, that rivalry presents an opportunity.

“They have the opportunity to play one side off against the other to get concessions; to get more aid, more trade,” said Steven Gruzd from the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA). “That’s precisely what we’re seeing at the moment.”

SA takes Brics very seriously, but [the] reality is Brics has [offered it] very little. It hasn’t delivered the kind of benefits SA was hoping to get.
Tom Lodge, professor of peace and conflict studies at the University of Limerick. 

The war in Ukraine has intensified long-standing great power competition for access to Africa’s abundant natural resources and the diplomatic prize of its 54 UN votes.

But Africa’s voting patterns at the UN show a continent divided over which side to support in Ukraine’s war.

Landlocked between SA and Mozambique and with a GDP of less than $5bn, the tiny kingdom of Eswatini doesn’t often command the attention of world powers. No Russian diplomat is based there.

Nevertheless Lavrov made a stopover after visiting SA, which his counterpart, Thulisile Dladla, described as a “profound honour”. The two sides signed a visa waver agreement.

Eswatini relies on the US for aid, but its absolute monarchy has suffered US criticism on human rights.

Brics vision

For SA, the continent’s economic powerhouse and diplomatic heavyweight, it was an opportunity to thumb its nose at a Western alliance it regards as too bossy and hegemonic.

Receiving Lavrov in Pretoria, his counterpart, Naledi Pandor, defended joint military drills planned with Russia and China as a “natural course of relations” between “friends”, and suggested SA no longer believed that Russia ought to withdraw from Ukraine, unless a peace deal is agreed.

SA, alongside Russia and China, is pushing for a “multipolar” world in which geopolitical power is less concentrated around the US. For that reason, it is an enthusiastic exponent of a proposed political and trade alliance between Brazil, Russia, India, China and itself (Brics) — for which it is holding a summit later this year.

“A more inclusive multipolar world. This is the vision of the Brics family and what we all subscribe to,” Anil Sooklal, SA’s official in charge of Brics, told Reuters.

But SA’s exports to Russia were $587m in 2020, while its exports to the US in the same year were $10.2bn, data from The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) shows.

“SA takes Brics very seriously, but [the] reality is Brics has [offered it] very little,” said Tom Lodge, professor of peace and conflict studies at the University of Limerick. “It hasn’t delivered the kind of benefits SA was hoping to get.”

Russia-ally China, a major trade partner, has been more interested in basics like wine and wool than the hi-tech value-added products SA wants to sell, Lodge said, adding, “the US provides better trading opportunities”.

Yet despite SA’s refusal to vote against Russia at the UN and its rejection of Nato’s stance on Ukraine, Yellen met South African officials and on Thursday will visit mining sites that stand to lose jobs from the transition to green energy of which the US is a major funder.

‘Too important’

While Angola’s ageing political class still remembers Russia’s support for its then-Marxist People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) in its 27-year civil war against Washington-backed rebels, there has been a marked shift towards the West since President Joao Lourenco took over in 2017.

“Angola is one of a few African countries to condemn Russia’s actions — apparently under pressure from the EU,” said South African political risk analyst Marisa Lourenco, noting “a strong pivot towards the US and away from Russia”.

Angola is also seeking to deepen ties with Germany, France and its former colonial ruler Portugal, she said. Lourenco even suggested in an interview with Voice of America in December that he would like to ditch Russian military assistance in favour of the US military equipment programme.

That didn’t stop Lavrov making a courtesy call to Luanda on Wednesday, where he offered to double university scholarships to Angolan students to 300 next year in an exercise of Russian soft power. Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s largest diamond producer, has a 41% stake in a huge Angolan mine.

“The Russians do want to say very loudly that they are not isolated, and that they are welcome everywhere,” said Irina Filatova, Emeritus humanities professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

"[That] will not endear [Southern Africa] to the US or the British, but it doesn’t mean they will stop trading,” she said. “It’s too important.”

Reuters

Pandor’s lifebelt diplomacy

There’s a sinking feeling about South Africa sucking up to a warmonger
News & Fox
5 hours ago

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov praises SA’s ‘principled’ stance on Ukraine conflict

Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
National
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa will meet US finance minister Janet Yellen on Wednesday

Yellen is on a three-country trip to Africa that aims to show the continent that the US is a partner in it for the long-haul
National
1 day ago

SA dismisses furore about naval exercise with Russia and China

This comes as international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, ...
World / Europe
2.
US and Germany to send tanks to help Ukraine ...
World / Europe
3.
Tanzanian opposition stalwart Tundu Lissu returns ...
World / Africa
4.
Sicily’s ‘last Godfather’ hid in plain site for ...
World / Europe
5.
Africa is less secure and democratic now than in ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.