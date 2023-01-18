Former EU MP’s accountant arrested in Italy for corruption

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand in 2023 to a record high
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Hundreds of specialist nursing posts are vacant due to conditions attached to government's updated skills list
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
It is not clear if this could scupper the deal or change the price, as Hunters far outsells Strongbow in SA
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Data suggests American consumers are starting to feel the pinch of the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes
National selectors could no longer ignore the bowler who has been the leading wicket-taker in domestic One-Day Cup in the past two seasons
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Milan — The tax consultant of a former EU legislator at the centre of a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament has been arrested in Italy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The scandal, the biggest to rock EU politics in decades, hinges on suspicions that Qatar and Morocco bribed politicians, parliamentary assistants and NGOs to influence decisions of the EU assembly.
Qatar reiterated that it had no involvement in the EU corruption scandal. Morocco complained of “judicial harassment” after the graft probe.
Monica Rossana Bellini, who worked for former centre-left parliamentarian Pier Antonio Panzeri, was arrested by the Guardia di Finanza tax police in Milan, on a request from Belgium through a European warrant.
She faces charges of criminal association, corruption and money laundering. Her two lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Panzeri, who was arrested in Brussels in December and charged with three others including Greek EU legislator Eva Kaili, has agreed to co-operate with investigations in exchange for a reduced sentence, a Belgian prosecutor said on Tuesday.
His sentence will include one year of prison time and four years of a suspended jail term, a fine and the confiscation of all assets acquired, estimated at €1m, the prosecutor's spokesperson, Eric Van Duyse, told Reuters.
Panzeri served as a member of the European Parliament from 2004-2019. After leaving the EU chamber he set up a Brussels-based NGO called Fight Impunity, which is accused of taking the illegal payments from Qatar and Morocco.
In December, Italian authorities put other members of the Panzeri household wanted by Belgian authorities under house arrest, namely his wife, Maria Dolores Colleoni, and daughter Silvia.
They have denied any wrongdoing.
On Monday, a court cleared Silvia Panzeri’s extradition to Belgium, while Colleoni has appealed against her transfer to Brussels before Italy's highest court, which is expected to rule on January 31.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Former EU MP’s accountant arrested in Italy for corruption
The scandal hinges on suspicions that Qatar and Morocco bribed politicians, NGOs and parliament assistants to influence decisions of the EU assembly
Milan — The tax consultant of a former EU legislator at the centre of a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament has been arrested in Italy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The scandal, the biggest to rock EU politics in decades, hinges on suspicions that Qatar and Morocco bribed politicians, parliamentary assistants and NGOs to influence decisions of the EU assembly.
Qatar reiterated that it had no involvement in the EU corruption scandal. Morocco complained of “judicial harassment” after the graft probe.
Monica Rossana Bellini, who worked for former centre-left parliamentarian Pier Antonio Panzeri, was arrested by the Guardia di Finanza tax police in Milan, on a request from Belgium through a European warrant.
She faces charges of criminal association, corruption and money laundering. Her two lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Panzeri, who was arrested in Brussels in December and charged with three others including Greek EU legislator Eva Kaili, has agreed to co-operate with investigations in exchange for a reduced sentence, a Belgian prosecutor said on Tuesday.
His sentence will include one year of prison time and four years of a suspended jail term, a fine and the confiscation of all assets acquired, estimated at €1m, the prosecutor's spokesperson, Eric Van Duyse, told Reuters.
Panzeri served as a member of the European Parliament from 2004-2019. After leaving the EU chamber he set up a Brussels-based NGO called Fight Impunity, which is accused of taking the illegal payments from Qatar and Morocco.
In December, Italian authorities put other members of the Panzeri household wanted by Belgian authorities under house arrest, namely his wife, Maria Dolores Colleoni, and daughter Silvia.
They have denied any wrongdoing.
On Monday, a court cleared Silvia Panzeri’s extradition to Belgium, while Colleoni has appealed against her transfer to Brussels before Italy's highest court, which is expected to rule on January 31.
Reuters
Brussels prosecutors raid more European parliament offices in Qatar probe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Four charged in European parliament corruption probe linked to Qatar
EU threatens to freeze €7.5bn earmarked for Hungary unless it stops fraud
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.