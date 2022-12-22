Features / Cover Story

international newsmaker of the year

Cracks are showing for Zelensky and Putin

Zelensky has become an international hero, but there are signs of pushback from his pre-war political adversaries at home

22 December 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

In April 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky, the comedian behind the popular Ukrainian satirical series Servant of the People, in which the main character becomes Ukrainian president, became president of Ukraine. That main character was a teacher with absolutely no political experience, rather like Zelensky himself.

The 41-year-old comedian, with legal training, won by a daunting 73.22%, on a campaign that lacked much in the way of concrete policies. Zelensky focused on his difference to the other candidates, most of whom had close links to one or other oligarch...

