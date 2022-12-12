World / Europe

Putin cancels year-end news conference as Ukraine unease grows

Russia’s leader avoids likely barrage of questions

12 December 2022 - 21:04 Kevin Liffey
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin will not hold his traditional televised year-end news conference this month, the Kremlin said on Monday, 10 months into Russia’s stuttering invasion of Ukraine.

The event is a staple of Putin’s calendar, giving him the chance to showcase his command of issues and his stamina as he sits alone on a stage in a large auditorium for a question-and-answer session with reporters that can last more than four hours.

But the war, which began on February 24, has not gone well for Putin. His forces were beaten back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on, and have suffered major battlefield setbacks in the east and south of Ukraine.

In a highly unusual move, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was asked in a call with reporters whether a date had been set for this year's “big news conference”, and replied: “No, there won’t be one before the new year.”

In a highly unusual move, Peskov said the Kremlin hoped the meeting with Russian media outlets would now take place on an unspecified date in 2023.

He said Putin would find other ways to communicate with journalists, noting that he had held other news conferences, including on his trips abroad.

Last Friday, Putin answered questions from reporters during a visit to the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

Last year’s event took place on December 23, almost exactly two months before the invasion began, as the Kremlin was denying Ukrainian and US accusations that tens of thousands of Russian troops massing near the border presaged an invasion.

Putin used the occasion to say Russia wanted to avoid conflict with Ukraine and the West, but needed an “immediate” response from the US and its allies to its demands for security guarantees.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nurses walk out amid UK’s winter of strikes
World / Europe
2.
Four charged in European parliament corruption ...
World / Europe
3.
Cyber spies target experts in shaping public ...
World / Asia
4.
Twenty-seven bodies dumped along road in Zambia
World / Africa
5.
China ‘ill-prepared’ as wave of Covid-19 ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Russia pounds targets in eastern and southern Ukraine

World / Europe

Russian nationalist blogger says soldiers are unhappy with top brass

World / Europe

Zelensky steps up diplomacy in talks with premiers

World / Europe

Russian opposition politician jailed for spreading ‘false information’

World / Europe

Russia shells entire front line in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region

World / Europe

Putin says Russia may face long-term conflict in Ukraine, rules out nuclear ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.