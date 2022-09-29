Truss says urgent action was needed for growth

Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
Columnist's commentary on Mmusi Maimane and Build One SA ignores the shortcomings of the Electoral Act and how it affects independents
The construction of the two power stations was hugely over budget, but the president is confident the remainder of the work will be within budget
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
Struggling Cell C says it has a number of new partnerships in the pipeline following a deal struck with Capitec earlier this week
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
President Mario Abdo Benitez denies he placed $1bn in funding as a condition for his support for the Southeast Asian country
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
The intervention brings major aesthetic changes, a curved screen and more standard equipment
London — British Prime Minister Liz Truss broke her silence on Thursday after nearly a week of chaos in financial markets triggered by her plans for tax cuts, saying she was willing to take “controversial” decisions to reignite growth.
A day after the Bank of England revived its bond-buying programme in an emergency move to protect pension funds from a potential partial collapse, Truss blamed the upheaval on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has caused inflation to spike around the world.
“We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving, and also deal with inflation, and of course, that means taking controversial and difficult decisions,” she told the BBC. “But I’m prepared to do that as prime minister because what’s important to me is that we get our economy moving.”
Truss became prime minister on September 6 after winning the leadership of the governing Conservative Party with promises to cut taxes.
British government bond yields, which surged after her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng laid out their fiscal plan on Friday, rose again in early trade on Thursday, reversing some of Wednesday’s plunge when the Bank of England announced its emergency move.
Sterling was down about 1% against the dollar, taking its fall in September to more than 7%, almost twice the fall for the euro against the dollar.
“This is the right plan that we’ve set out,” Truss said, adding it would put Britain's economy on a better trajectory for the long term.
Asked if it was time to reverse the mini-budget, Truss said: “No, it isn’t because ... the majority of the package we announced on Friday was the support on energy for individuals and businesses and I think that was absolutely the right thing to do.”
Investors, businesses and consumers are waiting for the government to announce more details of how it plans to get the economy growing more quickly, which will be key to fixing Britain’s stretched public finances.
“Every day, every week, every month, the government will now be critiqued by markets and businesses on how serious they are about growth and about their fiscal responsibility to pay back debt,” Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, said.
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney criticised the plan to cut taxes, saying it had undercut efforts by the British central bank to curb inflation and sowed the chaos in financial markets.
“Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances — tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank — has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets as we have all seen,” Carney said.
Kwarteng’s deputy, Chris Philp, said the government would stick to its plan to hold a fuller fiscal announcement on November 23, when it will set out further details on how it will cut debt.
Some financial analysts have said the government might have to bring forward that announcement to settle the nerves of investors.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Truss says urgent action was needed for growth
London — British Prime Minister Liz Truss broke her silence on Thursday after nearly a week of chaos in financial markets triggered by her plans for tax cuts, saying she was willing to take “controversial” decisions to reignite growth.
A day after the Bank of England revived its bond-buying programme in an emergency move to protect pension funds from a potential partial collapse, Truss blamed the upheaval on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has caused inflation to spike around the world.
“We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving, and also deal with inflation, and of course, that means taking controversial and difficult decisions,” she told the BBC. “But I’m prepared to do that as prime minister because what’s important to me is that we get our economy moving.”
Truss became prime minister on September 6 after winning the leadership of the governing Conservative Party with promises to cut taxes.
British government bond yields, which surged after her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng laid out their fiscal plan on Friday, rose again in early trade on Thursday, reversing some of Wednesday’s plunge when the Bank of England announced its emergency move.
Sterling was down about 1% against the dollar, taking its fall in September to more than 7%, almost twice the fall for the euro against the dollar.
“This is the right plan that we’ve set out,” Truss said, adding it would put Britain's economy on a better trajectory for the long term.
Asked if it was time to reverse the mini-budget, Truss said: “No, it isn’t because ... the majority of the package we announced on Friday was the support on energy for individuals and businesses and I think that was absolutely the right thing to do.”
Investors, businesses and consumers are waiting for the government to announce more details of how it plans to get the economy growing more quickly, which will be key to fixing Britain’s stretched public finances.
“Every day, every week, every month, the government will now be critiqued by markets and businesses on how serious they are about growth and about their fiscal responsibility to pay back debt,” Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, said.
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney criticised the plan to cut taxes, saying it had undercut efforts by the British central bank to curb inflation and sowed the chaos in financial markets.
“Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances — tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank — has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets as we have all seen,” Carney said.
Kwarteng’s deputy, Chris Philp, said the government would stick to its plan to hold a fuller fiscal announcement on November 23, when it will set out further details on how it will cut debt.
Some financial analysts have said the government might have to bring forward that announcement to settle the nerves of investors.
Reuters
MIKE DOLAN: The pound’s position as a reserve currency is in question
EDITORIAL: Lessons from the pound’s punishment
IMF lambastes Britain for its ‘excessive’ tax cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Truss says urgent action was needed for growth
Global markets slump as dollar regains its grip
Bank of England intervenes in gilt market to stave off crash
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.