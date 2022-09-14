×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

King leads procession of queen’s coffin through London

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is delivered to Westminster Hall where she will remain for four full days until the funeral

14 September 2022 - 18:49 Michael Holden, Kate Holton and Alistair Smout
Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre left) and Prince Harry follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, the UK, September 14 2022. Picture: AARON CHOWN/WPA/GETTY IMAGES
Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre left) and Prince Harry follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, the UK, September 14 2022. Picture: AARON CHOWN/WPA/GETTY IMAGES

London — King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession taking Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as the late monarch made her final journey from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Huge crowds gathered in central London to witness the queen being taken from the palace to parliament as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled, the latest in a series of ceremonies  as the nation mourns the queen who died last week aged 96 after seven decades on the throne.

Lying on a gun carriage, covered by the Royal Standard flag and with the Imperial State Crown placed on a cushion on top alongside a wreath of flowers, the coffin bearing Elizabeth’s body was taken in a slow procession from her London home to Westminster Hall. There it will lie in state for four days.

King Charles lead the procession. In a group that followed were princes William and Harry, in a scene reminiscent of when, as boys 25 years ago, they followed the casket of their mother Princess Diana when it was taken on a similar procession through central London.

Guns fired every minute at Hyde Park, while parliament’s famous Big Ben bell also rang at 60-second intervals. The crowds stood in silence as they watched the procession but then broke into spontaneous applause when it passed. Some threw flowers.

A short service followed at Westminster Hall, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Anglican Church, as senior politicians watched on. The royals quietly departed, with Harry and Meghan holding hands.

From about 5pm the public will be allowed to file by in a constant stream, 24-hours a day, during four days of lying in state that will continue until the morning of the funeral  on September 19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be among global leaders attending the service on Monday. 

People started waiting in line late on Tuesday, sleeping on the street in the rain, to be one of the first to file past the coffin, and there was already a queue about 3km long.

As many as 750,000 mourners are expected to walk through Westminster Hall to pay their final respects. 

The government has warned the queue could stretch for up to 16km along the southern bank of the River Thames, winding past landmarks such as the giant London Eye Ferris wheel and a reconstruction of Shakespeare's Globe theatre.

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan said some people might have to stand in line for as long as 30 hours to file past the coffin before Monday’s funeral.

Speaking to people in the queue, the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, quipped: “We are honouring two great British traditions, loving the queen and loving a queue.”

In Scotland, about 33,000 people filed past the coffin during the 24 hours it was at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, but the memorial in London is a much larger occasion.

Royalty, presidents and other world leaders are expected to attend, though no-one from certain nations, such as Russia, Afghanistan, and Syria will be invited.

US President Joe Biden, who has said he would be there, spoke to the new king earlier on Wednesday, the White House said, and “conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen”.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
St Petersburg council faces dissolution after ...
World / Europe
2.
UAE rejects extradition of Sanjay Shah in ...
World / Middle East
3.
Keep your king, more Canadians tell UK
World / Americas
4.
Nikola founder lied to investors, prosecutor says ...
World / Americas
5.
Major Norwegian energy company exits Russia
World / Europe

Related Articles

Ramaphosa to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London

National

Racing has lost it greatest friend, says top jockey Dettori

Sport / Other Sport

Keep your king, more Canadians tell UK

World / Americas

Queen Elizabeth in final trip through Edinburgh as mourners line streets

World / Europe

DESNÉ MASIE: Outpouring of public grief is all the media is focused on

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.