Russia extends surrender deadline as Ukrainians refuse to lay down arms

Kyiv/Kharkiv — Russia gave Ukrainian fighters holding out in Mariupol a new ultimatum to surrender by Wednesday afternoon as it pushed for a decisive victory in its offensive in the east, while Western governments promised to give Ukraine more military help.

Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were attempting to advance in what Ukrainian officials have called the Battle of the Donbas — a final push by Moscow to seize two eastern provinces it claims on behalf of separatists.

Russia’s nearly eight-week-long invasion has failed to capture any of Ukraine’s largest cities. Moscow was forced to retreat from northern Ukraine after an assault on Kyiv was repelled last month, but has poured troops back in for an assault on the east that began this week.

The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has led to nearly 5-million people fleeing abroad and reduced cities to rubble.

In the ruins of Mariupol, site of the war’s heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, Russia was hitting the last main Ukrainian stronghold, the Azovstal steel plant, with bunker-buster bombs, Kyiv said. Ukraine says hundreds of civilians are sheltering beneath the factory.

“The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Russia has been trying to take full control of Mariupol since the war’s first days. Capturing the city would be a big strategic prize, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.

But not a single Ukrainian soldier had laid down their weapons after an ultimatum to surrender lapsed on Tuesday, Russia’s defence ministry said. It announced a new deadline of 11am GMT on Wednesday for defenders to lay down arms.

Ukraine has vowed never to surrender in Mariupol and its general staff said fighting was continuing at the plant.

Ukraine announced plans to send 90 buses to evacuate 6,000 civilians from the city on Wednesday, saying it had reached a “preliminary agreement” with Russia on a safe corridor. Moscow has blocked all previous convoys to Mariupol, including one sent by the Red Cross at the end of March.

Civilians have been able to escape to other parts of Ukraine only in their own vehicles, while tens of thousands have been bussed to Russia in what Moscow calls humanitarian evacuation and Kyiv calls illegal forced deportation.

Once a prosperous port of 400,000 people, Mariupol has been turned into a blasted wasteland with corpses in the streets, and residents confined to cellars. Ukrainian officials say tens of thousands of civilians have died there.