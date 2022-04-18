×

Ukraine’s northern Sumy region prepares for new Russian assault

Western countries say Russia is now reinforcing and resupplying its troops for an intensified offensive in eastern Ukraine

18 April 2022 - 19:11 Joseph Campbell and Zohra Bensemra
Members of the territorial defence force attend a training session at an abandoned building in Sumy, Ukraine, April 15 2022. Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS
Russia’s forces may have pulled back in some parts of Ukraine more than a week ago, but the territorial defence force in the northern Sumy region is training and bracing for further attacks.

Shortly after Russian forces invaded the country on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin called “a special military operation”, they crossed the border into Sumy, fighting in the streets of towns as they moved towards the capital Kyiv.    

Dmytro Zhivitskyi, head of Sumy’s regional and military administration, said at that time there were almost no regular army troops; instead, locals took up whatever arms they could find, such as Molotov cocktails.

“According to the Russians, they had plans [to take over Sumy] in three to five days,” Zhivitskyi said. 

“Apparently they knew that in the territory of Sumy region at that time there were almost no regular [army] troops, and there was only territorial defence.”

Ukrainian forces retook control of the northeastern region on April 8, Zhivitskyi said.

“I think the probability of a [new] attack is high. They are determined and we understand that the number of people in Russia is about 150-million,” he said. “Until the tanks run out they will keep sending people here.”

The Russian invasion has left a trail of death and destruction that has drawn worldwide condemnation and triggered concern about Putin’s broader ambitions.

Russia has dismissed allegations of its troops committing war crimes in Ukraine as fake news.

Western countries say Russia is now reinforcing and resupplying its troops for an intensified offensive in eastern Ukraine. It is not clear whether the Kremlin plans to attack the Sumy region again.

But the local territorial defence force is getting prepared, with members saying the volunteer militia now stands at more than 1,000 people. Local authorities would not say how many regular troops were in Sumy.

Ihor Hannenko, a former youth worker-turned territorial defence member, joined up on day one of the war. On Friday, Hannenko and several members of his brigade carried out communication drills, holding training simulations for a raid at an abandoned building on the city’s outskirts.

“There were a lot of situations when we would go on a mission, and we were called and told there are no Russian columns there because someone had already destroyed them,” said the 28-year-old. “We didn’t even know who did it.”

Reuters

Deliberate terror of civilians like World War 2, says Zelensky

Ukrainian leader vows those behind the attacks will be held responsible
World
4 hours ago

Here today, gone tomorrow: oligarch’s superyacht keeps sailing

Oleg Deripaska’s Clio luxury boat anchored in Gocek in Turkey on Saturday morning and is thought to be sailing in the region
News
4 hours ago

Russia claims hits on hundreds of targets across Ukraine

Troops in the pulverised port of Mariupol are still fighting, says prime minister
World
6 hours ago

Captured Britons appeal for swap with Putin ally

Two fighters appear on Russian TV and ask UK to help exchange them for Viktor Medvedchuk
World
4 hours ago

Russian forces gain control in key port city of Mariupol

Capturing Mariupol would be a strategic prize for Russia, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region
World
14 hours ago
