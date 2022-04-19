×

World / Europe

Lithuania outlaws use of letter ‘Z’ in public

Parliament votes for zero tolerance of symbols used by Russia in its war against Ukraine

19 April 2022 - 18:01 Andrius Sytas
A "Z" symbol painted on a destroyed Russian anti-aircraft system, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Husarivka, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, April 14 2022. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS
Vilnius — Lithuania’s parliament on Tuesday voted to ban public displays of the letter “Z”, the black and orange ribbon of St George, and other symbols seen as expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian military vehicles in Ukraine are prominently marked with the Latin letter “Z”, which is not found in the Cyrillic alphabet used for writing Russian, and it has started appearing on social media and on clothing elsewhere in support of the war.

Meanwhile, the ribbon of St George, first introduced as an honour by Russian Czar Catherine the Great, has gained significance in the Russian-speaking world since separatists in eastern Ukraine adopted it as a symbol of their support for Russia in 2014.

To an earlier ban on public displays of Soviet and Nazi symbols, parliament added a provision for “the symbols of totalitarian or authoritarian regimes used in the past or currently use to promote military aggression, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed or perpetrated by them”.

Legislators also approved fines for breaching the ban being be raised to €900 for people and up to €1,500 for companies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. The invaded country and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

The Lithuanian decision comes after similar bans in Latvia and Moldova. Germany was also considering such a ban.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in March called for a universal ban of the political use of the letter “Z”, saying it signified “Russian war crimes, bombed-out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians”.

Reuters

‘Battle of Donbas’ starts on Ukraine’s eastern front

Zelensky says large part of Russian army is focused on new offensive
World
13 hours ago

Ukraine’s northern Sumy region prepares for new Russian assault

Western countries say Russia is now reinforcing and resupplying its troops for an intensified offensive in eastern Ukraine.
World
1 day ago

War in Ukraine puts more pressure on Africa’s grain-importing countries

Ships have been stuck in Ukrainian waters for almost two months due to underwater mines and military blockades, says International Chamber of Shipping
News
10 hours ago

Russia claims hits on hundreds of targets across Ukraine

Troops in the pulverised port of Mariupol are still fighting, says prime minister
World
1 day ago

IMF slashes growth outlook on Russian invasion and China lockdowns

Fund sees global expansion slowing to 3.6% in 2022, down from a forecast of 4.4% in January before the war in Ukraine, while inflation is forecast at ...
News
4 hours ago
