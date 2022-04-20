Companies / Financial Services Quilter’s net inflows lift but war dampens spirits Quilter broke off from Old Mutual in 2018 in a four-way break-up of the former financial services conglomerate B L Premium

Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, reported £1bn (R19.54bn) in net inflows in the first quarter of 2022, with the first two months seeing buoyant activity before the war in Ukraine roiled global markets.

Assets under management from continuing operations dropped 4.1% in the first quarter from £111.8bn to £107.2bn, the group said in a trading statement on Wednesday. ..