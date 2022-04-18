×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Russian forces gain control in key port city of Mariupol

Capturing Mariupol would be a strategic prize for Russia, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region

18 April 2022 - 08:50 Oleksandr Kozhukhar and Alessandra Prentice
Pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles past local residents in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. File photo: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO
Pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles past local residents in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. File photo: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Lviv/Kyiv — Authorities reported multiple explosions in western and southern Ukraine on Monday as Russian forces said near full control of the strategic southern port city of Mariupol after almost two months of bloody fighting.

After failing to overcome Ukrainian resistance in the north, the Russian military has refocused its ground offensive on Donbas, while launching long-distance strikes at targets elsewhere, including the capital Kyiv.

Capturing Mariupol would be a strategic prize for Russia, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region Moscow annexed in 2014.

On the eve of the war, it was the biggest city still held by Ukrainian authorities in the two eastern provinces known as the Donbas, which Moscow has demanded Ukraine cede to pro-Russian separatists. It would unite Russian forces on two of the main axes of the invasion and free them up to join an expected new offensive against the main Ukrainian force in the east.

In the regions of Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk, authorities reported multiple explosions early on Monday. According to media outlet Suspilne, two people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk attacks. Lviv mayor Andriy Sadoviy said there had been five missile strikes on the city. It was unclear if there were any casualties there.

In Kyiv, a Reuters reporter heard a series of blasts on the Left bank of the Dnipro river. Local authorities were yet to provide any official information on their cause.

Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“This is nothing but deliberate terror: mortars, artillery against ordinary residential quarters, against ordinary civilians,” he said late on Sunday.

Russia denies targeting civilians and has rejected what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities as staged to undermine peace talks. It calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists.

The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

Ukrainian Prime minister Denys Shmyhal said troops in the pulverised port of Mariupol were still fighting on Sunday, despite a Russian demand to surrender by dawn.

“The city still has not fallen,” he told ABC's “This Week” programme, adding that Ukrainian soldiers continued to control some parts of the southeastern city.

On Saturday, Russia said it had control of urban areas, with some Ukrainian fighters remaining in the Azovstal steelworks overlooking the Sea of Azov.

‘Easter of war’

About 4-million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.

The economic damage is significant. Shmyhal said Ukraine's budget deficit was about $5bn a month and urged Western governments for more financial aid.

On Twitter, Zelensky said he had discussed ensuring Ukraine's financial stability and preparations for post-war reconstruction with International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva, quoting her as having said support was essential to lay the foundations for rebuilding.

Ukraine pressed on with efforts to swiftly join the EU, as officials completed a questionnaire that is a starting point for the EU to decide on its membership.

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis implicitly criticised Russia, pleading for an end to the bloodshed and lamenting the “Easter of war” in a speech in St Peter's Square after Mass.

“May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged,” he said.

Reuters

Russian finance minister plans to attend G20 online

Host country Indonesia says it's considering an invitation to Ukraine to join the meeting in Washington on April 20
World
3 days ago

Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, says OSCE

Mission finds two attacks in Mariupol were war crimes
World
4 days ago

Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine, says Joe Biden

Russia has denied targeting civilians and has said Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes are fabricated
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russian forces gain control in key port city of ...
World / Europe
2.
Russian finance minister plans to attend G20 ...
World
3.
Russia says missile has damaged its flagship ...
World / Europe
4.
Ghana approves tax on electronic payments despite ...
World / Africa
5.
Airbus cancels jet deal as sanctions prevent ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Silence about conflict closer to home is another source of shame

Opinion / Editorials

HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: Giving Putin an off-ramp could secure an early end to ...

Opinion

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: French elections and the need to defend democracy among ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.