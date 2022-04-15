×

World

Russian finance minister plans to attend G20 online

Host country Indonesia says it’s considering an invitation to Ukraine to join the meeting in Washington on April 20

15 April 2022 - 09:40 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV
Jakarta — G20 host Indonesia said on Thursday Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov confirmed he plans to attend virtually next week’s meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Indonesian finance ministry official Wempi Saputra also said Jakarta was considering whether to invite Ukraine to the meeting, which will be held on April 20 in Washington “to discuss the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global economic conditions”.

“We don’t have the capacity not to invite [any member],” said Wempi. “Indonesia has invited all members, and as of today, some have confirmed physical attendance and some virtual.”

The issue of Russia’s G20 membership has split the group, with strong calls from Western nations for it to be excluded, but support for Moscow remains from members including China.

Last week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia should be expelled from the group and warned that Washington would boycott some G20 meetings if Russian officials show up.

German finance minister Christian Lindner also rejected any form of co-operation with Russia at the G20 level. “Russia is at present not a country with which one can interact like in the past,” Lindner said. “We assume that the G20 will take place next week and we will send a clear political message.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 for what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise the country. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Moscow has said Putin intends to attend the G20 summit in Bali in November.

Indonesia, which will also host a G20 finance meeting in July, says its position is neutral and it intended to use its G20 leadership to try to resolve global economic problems.

Reuters

IMF wants $45bn in a trust to help countries handle climate change

Nearly three-quarters of the IMF’s 190 members would be eligible to borrow from the trust
World
1 day ago

UK uses courts more to bring climate-change stragglers to book

Britain has became the first G20 country to make it mandatory for more than 1,300 companies to disclose climate-related risks and opportunities,
World
1 week ago

US pushes for Russia to be expelled from G20 meetings

Janet Yellen says the US will boycott ‘a number of G20 meetings’ if Russian officials show up
World
1 week ago
