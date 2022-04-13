×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, says OSCE

Mission finds two attacks in Mariupol were war crimes

13 April 2022 - 21:54 Francois Murphy
French forensics investigators, who arrived to Ukraine for the investigation war crimes amid Russia’s invasion, observe as bodies of civilians are exhumed from a grave in the town of Bucha, Ukraine, April 13 2022.Picture: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO
French forensics investigators, who arrived to Ukraine for the investigation war crimes amid Russia’s invasion, observe as bodies of civilians are exhumed from a grave in the town of Bucha, Ukraine, April 13 2022.Picture: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Vienna  — A mission of experts set up by Organization for Security and Co-operation and Europe (OSCE) nations has found evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine, the mission said in a report on Wednesday.

The mission was set up in March by 45 of the OSCE’s 57 participating states to look into possible offences in Ukraine including war crimes and to pass on information to bodies such as international tribunals. Russia opposed it.

The OSCE is an international organisation that includes former Cold War foes the US and Russia and various countries in Europe, Central Asia and North America.

“The mission found clear patterns of IHL (international humanitarian law) violations by the Russian forces,” the report said, citing failures to take necessary precautions, act proportionately or spare sites like schools and hospitals.

Not all violations of international humanitarian law are war crimes. The mission comprised three professors of international law from Austria, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Russia’s mission to the OSCE said on Twitter the report “is based solely on unfounded propaganda theses, contains references to dubious sources and logical stretches in the style of 'highly likely'” .

Despite Russian denials, the report said a March 9 attack on the Mariupol maternity  and children’s hospital was carried out by Russia and those responsible had committed a war crime.

It also said the March 16 attack on Mariupol’s Drama Theatre, in which local Ukrainian officials said roughly 300 people were killed, was a war crime.

“The mission is not able to conclude whether the Russian attack on Ukraine per se may qualify as a widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population,” it said, referring to the context in which crimes like murder and rape constitute crimes against humanity.

“It, however, holds that some patterns of violent acts violating IHRL (international human rights law), which have been repeatedly documented in the course of the conflict, such as targeted killing, enforced disappearance or abductions of civilians ... are likely to meet this qualification,” it said.

“Any single violent act of this type, committed as part of such an attack and with the knowledge of it, would then constitute a crime against humanity.”

The mission also found what it called violations by Ukraine, particularly in its treatment of prisoners of war, but it said Russia’s violations “are by far larger in nature and scale”.

“Taken as a whole, the report documents the catalogue of inhumanity perpetrated by Russia’s forces in Ukraine,” US ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said in a statement.

“This includes evidence of direct targeting of civilians, attacks on medical facilities, rape, executions, looting, and forced deportation of civilians to Russia.”

Reuters 

Russia says over 1,000 Ukrainian troops have surrendered in Mariupol

Surrounded by Russian troops for weeks and the focus of some of the fiercest fighting of the war, Mariupol would be the first major city to fall ...
World
5 hours ago

Jersey court freezes $7bn of Roman Abramovich’s assets

Abramovich is among several wealthy Russians facing sanctions over Putin's invasion of Ukraine
World
1 hour ago

World Bank lines up $1.5bn support package for war-torn Ukraine

President David Malpass says the bank is ready to help Ukraine with reconstruction when the time comes
World
1 day ago

Putin upbeat about reaching Ukraine goals amid rape claims in ‘noble’ war

Troops mass for a new drive amid allegations of brutality against civilians and chemical weapons use
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Plan to sell record amounts of emergency US oil ...
World / Americas
2.
Argentina grain transport grinds to halt as ...
World / Americas
3.
Russia says over 1,000 Ukrainian troops have ...
World / Asia
4.
Airbus cancels jet deal as sanctions prevent ...
World / Europe
5.
WATCH: China urges listed firms to buy back shares
World / Asia

Related Articles

Putin upbeat about reaching Ukraine goals amid rape claims in ‘noble’ war

World / Europe

Ramaphosa and Zelensky edge towards phone call as SA appears to soften

National

Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive

World / Europe

Zelensky appeals to Seoul for arms to help Ukraine survive war

World

Ukraine urges trading houses to stop dealing in Russian oil

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.