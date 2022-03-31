Others may feel free to wage war if Russia not punished, warns Zelensky

Zelensky, seated at a desk wearing his trademark khaki T-shirt, did not specify which countries he feared would be inspired by Russia.

Australia and its allies in the West have raised concerns about increasingly aggressive language by China regarding Taiwan, whose independence it disputes.

“The fate of the global security is decided now,” Zelensky said. “No-one can manage to win … no-one can save any part of the world from radioactive [destruction] that [will] come if nuclear weapons are used,” he said.

Western countries say Moscow's invasion, the biggest assault on a European country since World War 2, was entirely unprovoked. Russia says it is carrying out a “special operation” to disarm and “denazify” its neighbour.

Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, as well as banning exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia.

It has placed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including businesspeople close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.

On Thursday, Australia said it was imposing an additional 35% tariff on imports from Russia and Belarus, which it said supported the invasion.

Reuters