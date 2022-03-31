Russian forces leave Chernobyl nuclear plant as war focus shifts to Donbas

Lviv — The Ukrainian state nuclear company said on Thursday most of the Russian forces occupying the Chernobyl nuclear power station had withdrawn, leaving a “small number” on the territory of the defunct plant.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian authorities and Ukraine’s energy ministry later said it was still gathering information on whether the Russian troops had indeed pulled out.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said late on Thursday it was preparing to send a mission to Chernobyl.

Though Russian soldiers seized control of Chernobyl soon after the February 24 invasion, the plant’s Ukrainian staff continued to oversee the safe storage of spent nuclear fuel and supervise the concrete-encased remains of the reactor that exploded in 1986, causing the world’s worst nuclear accident.

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the southeast, where Moscow’s guns are now trained after its assault on the capital Kyiv was repelled.

Five weeks into an invasion that has blasted cities into wastelands and created more than 4-million refugees, US and European officials said Russian President Vladimir Putin was misled by his generals about the dire performance of Russia’s military.

The head of Britain’s spy service, Jeremy Fleming, said on Wednesday that new intelligence showed some Russian soldiers in Ukraine had refused to carry out orders, sabotaged their own equipment and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was bringing a convoy of aid to reach the besieged Black Sea port of Mariupol, where tens of thousands of people have been trapped for weeks under bombardment without food, water or heat.

In an early morning video address, Zelensky said Russian troop movements away from Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv were “the consequence of our defenders' work”.

But Ukraine was seeing “a build-up of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas and we are preparing for that”, he said, referring to the southeastern region Russia demands Ukraine cede to separatists, where Mariupol is the main port.