World / Europe

Kyiv residents dig in for battle as Russian forces bombard nearby towns

Thousands continue to try to flee capital city of 3.4-million

06 March 2022 - 16:11 Carlos Barria and Mehmet Emin Caliskan
A man and a child escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital of Kyiv, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6 2022. Picture: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
A man and a child escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital of Kyiv, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6 2022. Picture: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Kyiv — Ukrainian soldiers bolstered defences around Kyiv on Sunday, digging trenches, blocking roads and liaising with civil defence units as Russian forces bombarded the surrounding areas and attacked towns and villages nearby.

While the armed forces and civilian volunteers dug in, thousands of people continued to try to flee the city of 3.4-million as fears of a full assault spread.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has concentrated its heaviest attacks on the south and east of the country, besieging cities including Mariupol and Kharkiv with artillery fire and air strikes and causing extensive damage and casualties.

Kyiv has been spared the worst of the fighting so far, but intense battles have raged in surrounding towns and villages and Russia’s defence ministry released footage on Sunday of some of its tracked military vehicles on the move near the capital.

Video provided by Ukraine’s armed forces taken on Saturday in the Kyiv region, showed Ukrainian efforts to defend the capital, with piles of sandbags and concrete slabs laid across a main road, while Ukrainian soldiers carefully checked passing cars.

A smaller road was blocked by metal “hedgehog” anti-tank barriers, and machine gun positions had been erected. Molotov cocktails were lined up on the side of the road, as civilians vowed to join the battle to protect Kyiv.

“We are equipped 100%,” said an unidentified soldier in the footage. “Positions are prepared, we’ve fitted them out and we are simply waiting to meet them here ... victory will be ours.”

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

In Irpin, a town 25km northwest of Kyiv, men, women and children trying to escape armed clashes in the area were forced to take cover when missiles struck nearby, according to Reuters witnesses.

Soldiers and fellow residents helped the elderly hurry to a bus filled with frightened people, some cowering as they waited to be driven to safety.

The fighting has driven more than 1.5-million people to leave Ukraine for neighbouring countries in the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War 2, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday.

Millions more displaced internally are heading for the relative safety of western Ukraine.

Men of a fighting age have been ordered to stay, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on “his people to do what they can to repel the Russians.

Kateryna Laskari, a production company executive, left her home city Kyiv soon after the invasion began. She reached a small village 50km away where her family has a house, and has stayed there with her three-year-old son, Simon, her pregnant sister, who is due to give birth in two weeks, and their parents.

“To tell the truth, and it feels like 10 years,” she said via Zoom of the first 10 days of the war. “Of course, I’m frightened as is everybody, but I have so many people I’m responsible for. I’m responsible for my family, I’m responsible for my business,” she said.

“But to tell the truth, I thought I would be even more frightened. Now I feel like a soldier. I feel that I have a lot of energy just to fight, because I know that we will win.”

Reuters

US committed to stop the Ukraine war, Blinken says

Washington is committed to doing everything needed to stop the war in Ukraine and co-ordination is vital, US secretary of state Antony Blinken
World
1 day ago

Nato rejects Ukraine’s demand for no-fly zones

Nato secretary-general says organisation is not part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
World
1 day ago

International atomic regulator urges meeting after shelling causes fire at Ukraine nuclear plant

International Atomic Energy Agency DG offers to meet representatives from Russia and Ukraine at the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power ...
News
2 days ago

Foreign media halt reporting after Russia passes law on ‘fake news’

Russia blocks Facebook, BBC and Deutsche Welle websites as war rages in Ukraine
World
1 day ago

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russia blocks Facebook, Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant undamaged and US weighs cutting Russian oil imports
World
1 day ago

Renault has much to lose as Russia presses on with Ukraine war

Russia is Renault’s second-biggest market, and it’s paying a heavy price for a $1bn deal sealed in 2007 with a top ally of Vladimir Putin
News
2 days ago

Microsoft is the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow

Microsoft suspends new sales of its products and services in Russia
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right ...
World / Europe
2.
WATCH: What is Vladimir Putin’s end game in a war ...
World
3.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right ...
World / Europe
4.
Foreign firms face Russian dilemma as sanctions ...
World / Europe
5.
Foreign media halt reporting after Russia passes ...
World

Related Articles

US committed to stop the Ukraine war, Blinken says

World / Americas

Nato rejects Ukraine’s demand for no-fly zones

World / Europe

International atomic regulator urges meeting after shelling causes fire at ...

News

Invasion sparks quick change of mind on arms investment

News

Microsoft is the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow

Companies

War in Ukraine: it’s bad and it’s likely to get worse

Business

Ukraine conflict may knock $1-trillion off global GDP

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.