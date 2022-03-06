Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Talk of fighter jets for Ukraine

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked US lawmakers for help securing aircraft from European allies, the White House said Washington was working with Poland as it considers providing fighter jets. The US could replenish Poland’s supply, though challenges remain given the contested airspace.

Russian credit maxes out

Visa and Mastercard, also after a request from Zelenskiy, said they were suspending operations in Russia and would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there, the latest in an unprecedented series of government and corporate punishment of Russia.

Shuttle diplomacy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, flying to Moscow on the Sabbath, became the first world leader to meet face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin since he launched the invasion. He then spoke with Zelenskiy in an attempt to mediate an end to the war in co-ordination with the US, France and Germany.

Basketball star caught up

Seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner was detained in Moscow last month for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil, TASS news agency said. Russia said it had detained a US player. The centre’s team, Phoenix Mercury did not mention the circumstances but said: “We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

Escaping the war zone in trains

Thousands of women and children, many weeping and numb with exhaustion, arrived in Lviv in western Ukraine as the state railway put on more trains to rescue people from fierce Russian attacks on eastern cities. The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5-million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack for an 11th day

“Help us if you can, we all want to live, we have kids, husbands, we are mothers and fathers, we are also people,” said Volnovakha resident Larisa as she tried to flee the fighting. “Where shall I go? What’s on me and a bag of things is all I got. That’s all I have.”

Coming up

Putin is to meet on Sunday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country, a Nato member, shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine said a third round of ceasefire talks with Russia would go ahead on Monday; Moscow was less definitive. Putin has said Western sanctions were akin to a declaration of war