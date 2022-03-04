World / Americas

US committed to stop the Ukraine war, Blinken says

Washington is committed to doing everything needed to stop the war in Ukraine and co-ordination is vital, US secretary of state Antony Blinken

04 March 2022 - 17:54 Marine Strauss and John Chalmers
High representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell speaks to US secretary of state Antony Blinken at the start of the EU foreign ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
High representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell speaks to US secretary of state Antony Blinken at the start of the EU foreign ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Brussels — Washington is committed to doing everything needed to stop the war in Ukraine, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Friday as he went into a meeting with his EU counterparts praising the bloc for the “historic” steps it has taken against Russia.

“We are faced together with what is President Putin’s war of choice: unprovoked, unjustified, and a war that is having horrific, horrific consequences for real people. For mothers, fathers. For children. We see the images on TV, and it has to stop,” he told reporters in Brussels.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to to make it stop. So the co-ordination between us is vital,” he added, standing alongside the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

He said that beyond the risk for Ukrainians, Russia’s invasion has also put at risk fundamental principles established after two world wars that are important to keeping peace and security, “principles that President Putin is egregiously violating every single day”.

Reuters

