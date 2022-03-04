Companies

Microsoft is the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow

Microsoft suspends new sales of its products and services in Russia

04 March 2022 - 17:05 Eva Mathews
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID RAMOS
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID RAMOS

Microsoft said on Friday it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow after the Ukraine invasion.

Several major companies, including Apple, Nike and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia as Western nations impose bold sanctions against Moscow after the attack.

Apple said on Tuesday it had paused all product sales in Russia. Dell made a similar move last week.

In addition to suspending new sales, Microsoft was stopping many aspects of its business in Russia in compliance with government sanctions, the company’s president, Brad Smith, said.

Tech companies have also in recent days moved to restrict Russian state-controlled media including RT and Sputnik in response to requests from governments and calls to prevent the spread of Russian propaganda. Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Earlier this week, Microsoft said it had removed RT’s mobile apps from the Windows App Store and banned advertisements on Russian state sponsored media.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google and YouTube have also taken measures to restrict Russian state media from making money from ads on their platforms.

Reuters

Renault has much to lose as Russia presses on with Ukraine war

Russia is Renault’s second-biggest market, and it’s paying a heavy price for a $1bn deal sealed in 2007 with a top ally of Vladimir Putin
News
3 hours ago

London Stock Exchange suspends 28 companies with ties to Russia

Rosneft, Gazprom, Severstal and EN+ among suspended listings
Companies
22 hours ago

Russia’s Sberbank pulls out from most of Europe

Western sanctions are taking their toll on the country’s largest lender
Companies
2 days ago

Chinese companies may snaffle shunned Russian oil

Buyers may clandestinely secure cargoes and build stockpiles on the cheap in defiance of sanctions
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Transnet dysfunction costs Exxaro R5bn in lost ...
Companies / Mining
2.
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger says SA must pedal ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sibanye-Stillwater sees war boost for PMGs as it ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Prudential Authority unable to oust Yashoda Ram ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Real Foods founder Dean Kowarski named CEO of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

BP to exit its 20% stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft

News

US banks pore over details of Western sanctions on Russia

Companies / Financial Services

Ukraine invasion and high oil prices threaten BA owner IAG’s recovery

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.