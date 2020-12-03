World / Europe

Nutrition firm awaits approval for cattle fodder that curbs methane burps

03 December 2020
London — One of the most promising solutions for cleaning up cow burps, a major contributor to global emissions, could be ready for sale in Europe within two years.

Dutch nutrition company Royal DSM has developed a feed additive that curbs methane produced by cattle, and expects to obtain approval from EU authorities by the end of 2021, paving the way for sales to start in 2022. The supplement, known as Bovaer and part of the company’s “Project Clean Cow”, has been shown to cut methane emissions by about 30%.

Meat and dairy producers are under pressure to go greener as raising animals accounts for about 15% of global emissions, with methane about 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Researchers and companies are exploring a range of solutions, including breeding “climate-smart” cattle and masks for cows. Still, there’s a long wait due to testing and obtaining regulatory approval.

“While the regulatory process is a bit long, what we’ve seen is that the background is getting more supportive for something like Bovaer,” Geraldine Matchett, DSM’s co-CEO, said in an interview. “Europe is starting to really think about how to include the agricultural space” in goals to cut emissions targets, she said.

DSM’s Bovaer supplement doesn’t affect a cow’s diet and has undergone 42 trials on more than 10,000 animals, receiving 35 peer reviews, Matchett said. The World Resources Institute, a Washington-based environmental think-tank, in 2019 singled out Bovaer as one of the 10 breakthrough technologies that can help feed the world without destroying it.

Heerlen-based DSM previously expected sales in Europe to start as early as 2020. It’s also trying to get approval in New Zealand and the US, though the wait will take longer. The product has attracted “a lot of interest” from dairy companies, Matchett said.

“There is still an increasing demand for animal-based protein,” she said. “What we’re looking at is how do you make these proteins less environmentally damaging while providing nutritional benefits to people.”

Bloomberg

