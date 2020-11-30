Christo Wiese company weighs buybacks and acquisitions
Invicta says it managed to emerge from Covid-19 with lower debt and twice its cash on hand
30 November 2020 - 18:31
Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company, Invicta, says it is considering acquisitions and share buybacks, as its half-year earnings surged and net cash doubled.
Cost-containment efforts, good rain and the continuation of farming as an essential service helped underpin a 15.4% rise in headline earnings to R183.9m in the group’s six months to end-September, while net cash more than doubled to R1.5bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now