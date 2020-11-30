Companies / Industrials Christo Wiese company weighs buybacks and acquisitions Invicta says it managed to emerge from Covid-19 with lower debt and twice its cash on hand BL PREMIUM

Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company, Invicta, says it is considering acquisitions and share buybacks, as its half-year earnings surged and net cash doubled.

Cost-containment efforts, good rain and the continuation of farming as an essential service helped underpin a 15.4% rise in headline earnings to R183.9m in the group’s six months to end-September, while net cash more than doubled to R1.5bn...